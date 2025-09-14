Cybrec is an IT security training platform that provides educational content focused on network, cloud, and cybersecurity domains. The platform offers various learning formats including individual courses, certification preparation programs, vendor-specific training, and structured bootcamps. The service features video-based instruction delivered by industry professionals with over 15 years of experience in IT security training. Content covers areas such as Google Cloud security, FortiGate network security, and various cybersecurity certifications. The platform operates on a subscription model that provides access to the entire video library and supplementary materials. Training content includes hands-on lab workbooks designed for use with personal equipment to facilitate practical learning experiences. Cybrec maintains a blog that publishes updates on industry certifications, cybersecurity trends, and technical content. The platform targets IT professionals seeking to develop skills in network security, cloud security, and general cybersecurity practices.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.
A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.
A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.
A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.
A practical guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques, covering fundamental concepts, tools, and techniques for memory forensics.
Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.
Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.
Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.