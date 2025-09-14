Cybrec Logo

Commercial
20 September 2025
Resources
Security Training
Education
Certification
Cloud Security
Network Security
Online Learning
Training
Cybersecurity
Security Education
Learning
Cybrec is an IT security training platform that provides educational content focused on network, cloud, and cybersecurity domains. The platform offers various learning formats including individual courses, certification preparation programs, vendor-specific training, and structured bootcamps. The service features video-based instruction delivered by industry professionals with over 15 years of experience in IT security training. Content covers areas such as Google Cloud security, FortiGate network security, and various cybersecurity certifications. The platform operates on a subscription model that provides access to the entire video library and supplementary materials. Training content includes hands-on lab workbooks designed for use with personal equipment to facilitate practical learning experiences. Cybrec maintains a blog that publishes updates on industry certifications, cybersecurity trends, and technical content. The platform targets IT professionals seeking to develop skills in network security, cloud security, and general cybersecurity practices.

