SoSafe Sofie AI Cybersecurity Copilot Description

SoSafe Sofie is an AI-powered cybersecurity copilot that provides always-on security support to employees through MS Teams, Slack, and email. The platform enables security teams to create and distribute security alerts in less than 5 minutes, with automatic translation into 32+ languages and targeting to specific employee profiles. Sofie answers security questions instantly, provides phishing guidance, and helps employees make safer security decisions in real-time without waiting for IT support. The platform automates level-zero security support by handling repetitive FAQs, allowing IT teams to focus on critical threats. It delivers contextual security learning moments and alerts directly in employees' workflow tools. Sofie can forward complex inquiries to internal IT systems when deeper support is needed. The solution tracks engagement metrics to measure how employees interact with security alerts and guidance. Deployed globally across 37 countries and trusted by 5,500+ organizations including Fortune 500 enterprises, Sofie supports complete implementation in 32 languages with minimal IT overhead. The platform integrates conversational AI to transform how employees perceive and interact with cybersecurity, building secure habits through timely, actionable guidance delivered where teams work. Organizations using Sofie have reported significant reductions in phishing click rates and support workload while improving security culture.