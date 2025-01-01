Secure Access Service Edge
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Platforms that integrate SD-WAN and security service edge capabilities from single vendors.
Cato SASE Cloud is a cloud-native platform that converges SD-WAN networking and comprehensive security services into a unified global service for enterprise connectivity and protection.
FortiSASE is a cloud-delivered SASE solution that combines SD-WAN with security service edge capabilities to provide secure access to web, cloud, and applications for hybrid workforces.
Check Point Harmony SASE is a cloud-based SASE platform that combines network security, zero trust access, and SD-WAN capabilities for enterprise environments.
Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions provides secure wireless connectivity for businesses through private 5G networks, enterprise coverage solutions, and cloud-managed WWAN infrastructure with integrated zero trust security.
Prisma SASE is a cloud-delivered service integrating network security, SD-WAN, and user experience management for comprehensive protection and optimization of hybrid work environments.
