Secure Access Service Edge

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Platforms that integrate SD-WAN and security service edge capabilities from single vendors.

RELATED TASKS

Cato SASE Cloud Logo
Cato SASE Cloud

Cato SASE Cloud is a cloud-native platform that converges SD-WAN networking and comprehensive security services into a unified global service for enterprise connectivity and protection.

FortiSASE Logo
FortiSASE

FortiSASE is a cloud-delivered SASE solution that combines SD-WAN with security service edge capabilities to provide secure access to web, cloud, and applications for hybrid workforces.

Check Point Harmony SASE Logo
Check Point Harmony SASE

Check Point Harmony SASE is a cloud-based SASE platform that combines network security, zero trust access, and SD-WAN capabilities for enterprise environments.

Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Logo
Ericsson Enterprise Wireless

Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions provides secure wireless connectivity for businesses through private 5G networks, enterprise coverage solutions, and cloud-managed WWAN infrastructure with integrated zero trust security.

Palo Alto Networks - Prisma SASE Logo
Palo Alto Networks - Prisma SASE

Prisma SASE is a cloud-delivered service integrating network security, SD-WAN, and user experience management for comprehensive protection and optimization of hybrid work environments.

