Security Service Edge (SSE) platforms that combine multiple cloud security functions including CASB, SWG, and ZTNA in unified solutions.
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge is a cloud-native Security Service Edge solution that provides Zero Trust Network Access and secure web gateway capabilities for remote and hybrid workforces.
A cloud-delivered security service edge solution that integrates ZTNA, CASB, SWG, DLP, and other security capabilities within a unified platform built on Zero Trust principles.
Zscaler Internet Access is a cloud-based zero trust security platform that secures internet traffic by providing threat protection, data loss prevention, and secure web gateway capabilities without traditional VPN infrastructure.
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.