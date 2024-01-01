AndroidSlides 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

There is a problem when you are trying to find the relevant Android Security related presentations in general: The interesting articles are usually scattered across the internet, often disappearing when the owner forgets to renew their domain or shuts down their blog. Although, it has been documented in DroidSec (https://github.com/droidsec/droidsec.github.io/wiki/Android-Whitepapers), some of the links are now no longer available. This repository aims to be an archive of all the Android presentations/whitepapers presented in conferences and references the conferences it was presented.