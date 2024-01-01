AndroidSlides

Intentionally vulnerable Kubernetes cluster environment for learning and practicing Kubernetes security.
There is a problem when you are trying to find the relevant Android Security related presentations in general: The interesting articles are usually scattered across the internet, often disappearing when the owner forgets to renew their domain or shuts down their blog. Although, it has been documented in DroidSec (https://github.com/droidsec/droidsec.github.io/wiki/Android-Whitepapers), some of the links are now no longer available. This repository aims to be an archive of all the Android presentations/whitepapers presented in conferences and references the conferences it was presented.
Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.
A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.
A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions
Korean cyber-security challenge platform for exploiting and defending web application vulnerabilities.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.