Top picks: Cribl Stream™, Cribl Lake, Axoflow Platform — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Cribl.Cloud alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Cribl.Cloud is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool developed by Cribl. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Cribl Stream™, Cribl Lake, Axoflow Platform, Cribl Edge™, and Elastic Integrations. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Cribl.Cloud, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Observability pipeline to collect, reduce, enrich & route telemetry data.
Shares 5 capabilities with Cribl.Cloud: Workflow, Security Orchestration, Observability, Log Management +1 more
Turnkey cloud-native data lake for telemetry storage, replay, and search.
Shares 4 capabilities with Cribl.Cloud: Cloud Native, Observability, Log Management, Visibility
Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs
Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cribl.Cloud: Cloud Native, Observability, Log Management
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
Managed security data pipeline platform for ETL, routing, and transformation.
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cribl.Cloud: Cloud Native, Security Orchestration, Log Management
Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring
Observability pipeline to collect, reduce, enrich & route telemetry data.
Turnkey cloud-native data lake for telemetry storage, replay, and search.
Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs
Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale.
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
Managed security data pipeline platform for ETL, routing, and transformation.
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring
Telemetry pipeline platform for routing & optimizing logs, metrics, traces, and events.
Log pipeline platform for processing, routing, and searching logs at scale.
Unified SIEM, SOAR, observability, and OT security platform.
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Observability platform with unified query engine for logs, metrics, and traces
A centralized management console for efficiently operating and monitoring large-scale, multitenant Logpoint SIEM deployments across customers, geographies, and organizational divisions.
Big data log management platform for collection, parsing, storage & analysis
Open source interface for querying, analyzing, and visualizing Elasticsearch data
Enterprise log management software for collecting and centralizing log data
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
Cloud-based log analytics platform for security monitoring and threat detection
Cloud-native SIEM with unified search across security logs and data lake
Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction
AI agent for security data pipeline automation and transformation
Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources.
Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes.
Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query.
Exabeam Security Operations Platform is a cloud-native security platform that applies AI and automation to security operations workflows for threat detection, investigation, and response.
Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response
Data pipeline mgmt for SOC transformation with real-time data processing
Distributed search and analytics engine for real-time data storage and retrieval
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
Real-time threat detection and telemetry routing platform for security data
Next-gen SIEM for threat detection and response with compliance reporting
Security data fabric architecture for unified security data management
SIEM/SOAR platform for threat detection, response automation, and compliance
Central security log management with auto-discovery and e-documentation (CMDB).
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Security log processing platform for routing, transforming, and filtering logs
AI-powered SIEM optimization platform that reduces cost and noise.
Security data lake platform for threat detection via S3-native log indexing.
Cybersecurity software company offering SIEM, PKI, mobile app security, and log mgmt.
AI-native, federated SIEM that detects at the edge & responds autonomously.
Agentless unified platform combining SIEM, vuln scanning & config auditing.
AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation
SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection
Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities
Cloud-native SIEM with AI-driven analytics and unified security operations
SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection
Enterprise cybersecurity platform with SIEM, SOC monitoring, and AI tools
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Cribl.Cloud.
The most popular alternatives to Cribl.Cloud include Cribl Stream™, Cribl Lake, Axoflow Platform, Cribl Edge™, and Elastic Integrations. These Security Information and Event Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Cribl.Cloud listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Information and Event Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Cribl.Cloud is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Cribl.Cloud is a Security Information and Event Management tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for security information and event management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.