Top picks: Cribl.Cloud, Cribl Lake, Cribl Edge™ — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Cribl Stream™ alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Cribl Stream™ is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool developed by Cribl. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Cribl.Cloud, Cribl Lake, Cribl Edge™, Elastic Integrations, and Monad. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Cribl Stream™, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Managed cloud platform delivering Cribl's telemetry pipeline products as a service.
Shares 5 capabilities with Cribl Stream™: Workflow, Security Orchestration, Observability, Log Management +1 more
Turnkey cloud-native data lake for telemetry storage, replay, and search.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cribl Stream™: Observability, Log Management, AI Copilot
Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cribl Stream™: Observability, Log Management, AI Copilot
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
Managed security data pipeline platform for ETL, routing, and transformation.
Telemetry pipeline platform for routing & optimizing logs, metrics, traces, and events.
Log pipeline platform for processing, routing, and searching logs at scale.
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Managed cloud platform delivering Cribl's telemetry pipeline products as a service.
Turnkey cloud-native data lake for telemetry storage, replay, and search.
Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale.
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
Managed security data pipeline platform for ETL, routing, and transformation.
Telemetry pipeline platform for routing & optimizing logs, metrics, traces, and events.
Log pipeline platform for processing, routing, and searching logs at scale.
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Observability platform with unified query engine for logs, metrics, and traces
A centralized management console for efficiently operating and monitoring large-scale, multitenant Logpoint SIEM deployments across customers, geographies, and organizational divisions.
Open source interface for querying, analyzing, and visualizing Elasticsearch data
Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs
AI agent for security data pipeline automation and transformation
Unified SIEM, SOAR, observability, and OT security platform.
Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources.
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query.
Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response
Distributed search and analytics engine for real-time data storage and retrieval
Enterprise log management software for collecting and centralizing log data
Next-gen SIEM for threat detection and response with compliance reporting
Security data fabric architecture for unified security data management
Central security log management with auto-discovery and e-documentation (CMDB).
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Security log processing platform for routing, transforming, and filtering logs
Cybersecurity software company offering SIEM, PKI, mobile app security, and log mgmt.
AI-native, federated SIEM that detects at the edge & responds autonomously.
SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection
Cloud-native SIEM with AI-driven analytics and unified security operations
Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring
SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection
Security data pipeline & analytics platform for SOC operations & reporting
SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization
Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting
Unified security operations platform combining SIEM, TI, UEBA, and TDIR
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
Big data log management platform for collection, parsing, storage & analysis
Data pipeline mgmt for SOC transformation with real-time data processing
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
SIEM solution for threat detection, log management, and compliance reporting
SIEM solution for log correlation, threat detection, and compliance monitoring
SIEM platform with real-time monitoring, threat detection, and analytics
SIEM for log collection, correlation, archiving, and alerting within XDR platform
Hosted SIEM-as-a-Service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and MXDR integration
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Cribl Stream™.
The most popular alternatives to Cribl Stream™ include Cribl.Cloud, Cribl Lake, Cribl Edge™, Elastic Integrations, and Monad. These Security Information and Event Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Cribl Stream™ listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Information and Event Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Cribl Stream™ is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Cribl Stream™ is a Security Information and Event Management tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for security information and event management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.