Beacon Security Agentic SOC Description

Beacon Security Agentic SOC is a security data platform designed to serve as the data foundation layer for AI agent-driven Security Operations Centers (SOCs). It normalizes, enriches, and structures raw security telemetry from multiple sources so that AI agents can perform alert triage, incident correlation, and autonomous investigation without requiring manual data preparation. Core function: - Ingests raw security telemetry and transforms it into structured, normalized, and enriched data - Resolves entities across disparate data sources to provide a consistent context layer - Correlates signals in real time across cloud, identity, SaaS, endpoint, and network data streams - Delivers curated context bundles to AI agents, including raw logs, normalized events, asset and identity context, and source metadata Key operational outcomes: - Reduces mean time to respond (MTTR) by enabling agents to reach conclusions without repeated historical queries - Reduces data volume significantly (e.g., VPC flow logs reduced to 5% of original size) to lower cost while maintaining coverage - Standardizes investigation quality by ensuring all agents and analysts work from the same structured context - Supports both AI-driven and human analyst workflows from the same data layer Architecture and compatibility: - Supports SIEM-native agents, standalone AI tools, and custom agent frameworks - Exposes data via APIs and MCP (Model Context Protocol) - Does not replace existing SIEMs or AI SOC tools; operates as a complementary data layer Compliance certifications held: SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO.