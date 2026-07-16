AI-ready security data platform that normalizes & enriches telemetry for SOC agents.
AI-ready security data platform that normalizes & enriches telemetry for SOC agents.
Beacon Security Agentic SOC is a security data platform designed to serve as the data foundation layer for AI agent-driven Security Operations Centers (SOCs). It normalizes, enriches, and structures raw security telemetry from multiple sources so that AI agents can perform alert triage, incident correlation, and autonomous investigation without requiring manual data preparation. Core function: - Ingests raw security telemetry and transforms it into structured, normalized, and enriched data - Resolves entities across disparate data sources to provide a consistent context layer - Correlates signals in real time across cloud, identity, SaaS, endpoint, and network data streams - Delivers curated context bundles to AI agents, including raw logs, normalized events, asset and identity context, and source metadata Key operational outcomes: - Reduces mean time to respond (MTTR) by enabling agents to reach conclusions without repeated historical queries - Reduces data volume significantly (e.g., VPC flow logs reduced to 5% of original size) to lower cost while maintaining coverage - Standardizes investigation quality by ensuring all agents and analysts work from the same structured context - Supports both AI-driven and human analyst workflows from the same data layer Architecture and compatibility: - Supports SIEM-native agents, standalone AI tools, and custom agent frameworks - Exposes data via APIs and MCP (Model Context Protocol) - Does not replace existing SIEMs or AI SOC tools; operates as a complementary data layer Compliance certifications held: SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO.
Common questions about Beacon Security Agentic SOC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Beacon Security Agentic SOC is AI-ready security data platform that normalizes & enriches telemetry for SOC agents, developed by Beacon Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Log Management.
Beacon Security Agentic SOC offers the following core capabilities:
Beacon Security Agentic SOC is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Beacon Security Agentic SOC is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Log Management, Triage. It supports workflows including raw telemetry normalization and structuring into agent-ready security data, real-time signal correlation across cloud, identity, saas, endpoint, and network sources, entity resolution across multiple data sources. Teams typically adopt Beacon Security Agentic SOC when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/beacon-security-agentic-soc
Beacon Security Agentic SOC is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://beacon.security/agentic-soc or contact Beacon Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Beacon Security Agentic SOC include:
Compare all Beacon Security Agentic SOC alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/beacon-security-agentic-soc
Beacon Security Agentic SOC is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Log Management, Triage, Investigation. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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