AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Beacon Data Normalization is a security data pipeline component that transforms raw, source-specific logs into structured, schema-aligned data for use in SIEMs, data lakes, warehouses, and cloud storage. The product addresses the challenge of inconsistent log formats across security data sources by applying AI-powered field mappings that are validated by human experts. It ships with pre-built mappings for hundreds of log sources and supports industry-standard schemas including ECS (Elastic Common Schema), OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework), ASIM (Advanced Security Information Model), and CIM (Common Information Model), as well as SIEM-native and custom schemas. Core capabilities include: - In-stream normalization: Data is normalized as part of a unified ingestion pipeline, with no post-processing or added latency. - Schema drift detection: When upstream vendors change log formats, add fields, or deprecate others, Beacon detects the change and adapts mappings automatically to prevent silent detection failures. - Multi-destination routing: Normalized data is routed to multiple destinations (SIEM, data lake, data warehouse, cloud storage) in the format each destination expects, without requiring re-transformation. - Unsupported source onboarding: Sources not natively supported by a SIEM can be mapped into existing schemas, enabling existing detection content to apply without custom parser development. - Data volume reduction: The product includes optimization capabilities, with one customer reporting VPC flow log reduction to 5% of original size. The product is positioned as a data foundation layer for security operations teams and AI-based security workflows, reducing engineering overhead associated with parser maintenance and log format changes.
Common questions about Beacon Data Normalization including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Beacon Data Normalization is AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas, developed by Beacon Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management, Detection Rules, Agentic AI Security.
Beacon Data Normalization offers the following core capabilities:
Beacon Data Normalization is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Beacon Data Normalization is built for security teams handling Log Management, Detection Rules, Agentic AI Security, AI SOC. It supports workflows including ai-powered log field mapping validated by human experts, pre-built expert-validated mappings for hundreds of log sources, support for ecs, ocsf, asim, cim, and custom schemas. Teams typically adopt Beacon Data Normalization when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/beacon-data-normalization
Beacon Data Normalization is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://beacon.security/data-normalization or contact Beacon Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Beacon Data Normalization include:
Compare all Beacon Data Normalization alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/beacon-data-normalization
Beacon Data Normalization is for security teams and organizations that need Log Management, Detection Rules, Agentic AI Security, AI SOC, MITRE Attack. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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