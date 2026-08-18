Observability pipeline to collect, reduce, enrich & route telemetry data.
Observability pipeline to collect, reduce, enrich & route telemetry data.
Cribl Stream is an observability pipeline platform that collects, processes, enriches, and routes telemetry data from any source to any destination in real time. Core function: - Acts as a data pipeline layer between telemetry sources (logs, metrics, traces) and downstream tools or storage systems - Supports 80+ data sources and destinations, enabling flexible routing without vendor lock-in Data processing capabilities: - Filters, transforms, and reduces data volumes before forwarding to destinations - Converts logs to metrics and maps raw telemetry to industry-standard schemas including OCSF, ECS, and UDM - Supports custom schema mapping - Strips unnecessary fields and events to reduce data volume and associated costs AI-assisted features: - Copilot Editor allows users to build and refine pipelines using plain language instead of writing Regex or JavaScript manually - Cribl Guard uses AI to detect sensitive data (PII such as credit card numbers, social security numbers) in motion, with human-in-the-loop review for masking or blocking actions - Supports compliance requirements including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and PCI Deployment and management: - Cribl Packs are portable, reusable bundles of pipelines, routes, and configurations that can be shared and deployed across environments - Collectors are supported within Packs for cloud, database, and API data collection - Cribl as Code provides programmatic control via REST APIs, Python, Go, TypeScript SDKs, and Terraform - Scales from small deployments to enterprise-scale without requiring new infrastructure or agents Security and access controls: - Encryption and granular access controls for data security - Data policy enforcement for compliance and lifecycle management
Common questions about Cribl Stream™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cribl Stream™ is Observability pipeline to collect, reduce, enrich & route telemetry data, developed by Cribl. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management, Observability, PII.
Cribl Stream™ offers the following core capabilities:
Cribl Stream™ is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cribl Stream™ is built for security teams handling Log Management, Observability, PII, GDPR. It supports workflows including real-time telemetry data collection, reduction, enrichment, and routing, ai-powered copilot editor for pipeline building using plain language, cribl guard for ai-based sensitive data (pii) detection in motion with human-in-the-loop review. Teams typically adopt Cribl Stream™ when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cribl-streamtm
Cribl Stream™ is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://cribl.io/products/stream/ or contact Cribl directly.
Popular alternatives to Cribl Stream™ include:
Compare all Cribl Stream™ alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cribl-streamtm
Cribl Stream™ is for security teams and organizations that need Log Management, Observability, PII, GDPR, AI Copilot. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Managed cloud platform delivering Cribl's telemetry pipeline products as a service.
Turnkey cloud-native data lake for telemetry storage, replay, and search.
Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale.
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
Managed security data pipeline platform for ETL, routing, and transformation.