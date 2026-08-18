Cribl Stream™ Description

Cribl Stream is an observability pipeline platform that collects, processes, enriches, and routes telemetry data from any source to any destination in real time. Core function: - Acts as a data pipeline layer between telemetry sources (logs, metrics, traces) and downstream tools or storage systems - Supports 80+ data sources and destinations, enabling flexible routing without vendor lock-in Data processing capabilities: - Filters, transforms, and reduces data volumes before forwarding to destinations - Converts logs to metrics and maps raw telemetry to industry-standard schemas including OCSF, ECS, and UDM - Supports custom schema mapping - Strips unnecessary fields and events to reduce data volume and associated costs AI-assisted features: - Copilot Editor allows users to build and refine pipelines using plain language instead of writing Regex or JavaScript manually - Cribl Guard uses AI to detect sensitive data (PII such as credit card numbers, social security numbers) in motion, with human-in-the-loop review for masking or blocking actions - Supports compliance requirements including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and PCI Deployment and management: - Cribl Packs are portable, reusable bundles of pipelines, routes, and configurations that can be shared and deployed across environments - Collectors are supported within Packs for cloud, database, and API data collection - Cribl as Code provides programmatic control via REST APIs, Python, Go, TypeScript SDKs, and Terraform - Scales from small deployments to enterprise-scale without requiring new infrastructure or agents Security and access controls: - Encryption and granular access controls for data security - Data policy enforcement for compliance and lifecycle management