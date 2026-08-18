Cribl Edge™ Description

Cribl Edge is a vendor-neutral telemetry collection agent designed for large-scale, distributed infrastructure environments. It enables organizations to deploy and manage agents across Windows, Linux, macOS, and Kubernetes systems from a single centralized console. Key capabilities include: - Unified telemetry collection: Collects logs, metrics, and events from endpoints such as servers, containers, and applications across heterogeneous environments. - Centralized fleet management: Allows operators to configure, monitor, and upgrade up to 250,000 agent nodes from a single UI, using visual configuration authoring and version control. - Autodiscovery: Automatically identifies and collects telemetry data from endpoints without requiring manual configuration for each source. - Edge-side data processing: Applies filtering and transformation at the source before forwarding data to downstream destinations, reducing unnecessary data transfer and storage costs. - Node teleportation: Provides one-click access to explore metric and log data on any individual edge node for troubleshooting and root-cause analysis. - Kubernetes observability: Deploys via pre-packaged Helm charts to collect logs and metrics from Kubernetes environments, replacing tools like Fluent Bit or Fluentd. - Windows support: Includes native integrations for collecting Windows event logs, metrics, and other Windows-specific telemetry. - AI-assisted operations: Includes Cribl Copilot for natural language-driven pipeline building, schema mapping, troubleshooting, and deployment guidance. - Vendor-agnostic routing: Forwards collected data to any destination of the operator's choice, avoiding lock-in to specific analytics or SIEM platforms. - NVIDIA GPU telemetry: Supports out-of-the-box collection of GPU metrics for AI infrastructure monitoring.