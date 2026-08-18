Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale.
Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale.
Cribl Edge is a vendor-neutral telemetry collection agent designed for large-scale, distributed infrastructure environments. It enables organizations to deploy and manage agents across Windows, Linux, macOS, and Kubernetes systems from a single centralized console. Key capabilities include: - Unified telemetry collection: Collects logs, metrics, and events from endpoints such as servers, containers, and applications across heterogeneous environments. - Centralized fleet management: Allows operators to configure, monitor, and upgrade up to 250,000 agent nodes from a single UI, using visual configuration authoring and version control. - Autodiscovery: Automatically identifies and collects telemetry data from endpoints without requiring manual configuration for each source. - Edge-side data processing: Applies filtering and transformation at the source before forwarding data to downstream destinations, reducing unnecessary data transfer and storage costs. - Node teleportation: Provides one-click access to explore metric and log data on any individual edge node for troubleshooting and root-cause analysis. - Kubernetes observability: Deploys via pre-packaged Helm charts to collect logs and metrics from Kubernetes environments, replacing tools like Fluent Bit or Fluentd. - Windows support: Includes native integrations for collecting Windows event logs, metrics, and other Windows-specific telemetry. - AI-assisted operations: Includes Cribl Copilot for natural language-driven pipeline building, schema mapping, troubleshooting, and deployment guidance. - Vendor-agnostic routing: Forwards collected data to any destination of the operator's choice, avoiding lock-in to specific analytics or SIEM platforms. - NVIDIA GPU telemetry: Supports out-of-the-box collection of GPU metrics for AI infrastructure monitoring.
Common questions about Cribl Edge™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cribl Edge™ is Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale, developed by Cribl. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management, Observability, Kubernetes.
Cribl Edge™ offers the following core capabilities:
Cribl Edge™ integrates natively with Kubernetes, Helm, NVIDIA, Splunk, Fluent Bit, Fluentd. Integration support lets security teams connect Cribl Edge™ to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Cribl Edge™ is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cribl Edge™ is built for security teams handling Log Management, Observability, Kubernetes, Windows. It supports workflows including centralized fleet management for up to 250,000 agent nodes, automated telemetry autodiscovery from endpoints, containers, and applications, edge-side data filtering and transformation before forwarding. Teams typically adopt Cribl Edge™ when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cribl-edgetm
Cribl Edge™ is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://cribl.io/products/edge/ or contact Cribl directly.
Popular alternatives to Cribl Edge™ include:
Compare all Cribl Edge™ alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cribl-edgetm
Cribl Edge™ is for security teams and organizations that need Log Management, Observability, Kubernetes, Windows, Linux. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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