Top picks: Cribl Lake, Axoflow Platform, Cribl Stream™ — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Cribl Edge™ alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Cribl Edge™ is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool developed by Cribl. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Cribl Lake, Axoflow Platform, Cribl Stream™, Cribl.Cloud, and Perpetual Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Cribl Edge™, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Turnkey cloud-native data lake for telemetry storage, replay, and search.
Shares 4 capabilities with Cribl Edge™: Cloud Native, Observability, Log Management, AI Copilot
Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs
Shares 3 capabilities with Cribl Edge™: Kubernetes, Cloud Native, Log Management
Observability pipeline to collect, reduce, enrich & route telemetry data.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cribl Edge™: Observability, Log Management, AI Copilot
Managed cloud platform delivering Cribl's telemetry pipeline products as a service.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cribl Edge™: Cloud Native, Observability, Log Management
Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cribl Edge™: Cloud Native, Log Management, AI Copilot
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
Telemetry pipeline platform for routing & optimizing logs, metrics, traces, and events.
Managed security data pipeline platform for ETL, routing, and transformation.
Turnkey cloud-native data lake for telemetry storage, replay, and search.
Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs
Observability pipeline to collect, reduce, enrich & route telemetry data.
Managed cloud platform delivering Cribl's telemetry pipeline products as a service.
Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query.
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
Telemetry pipeline platform for routing & optimizing logs, metrics, traces, and events.
Managed security data pipeline platform for ETL, routing, and transformation.
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring
Observability platform with unified query engine for logs, metrics, and traces
Open source interface for querying, analyzing, and visualizing Elasticsearch data
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
Cloud-based log analytics platform for security monitoring and threat detection
Cloud-native SIEM with unified search across security logs and data lake
Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction
Log pipeline platform for processing, routing, and searching logs at scale.
Unified SIEM, SOAR, observability, and OT security platform.
Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources.
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
Exabeam Security Operations Platform is a cloud-native security platform that applies AI and automation to security operations workflows for threat detection, investigation, and response.
Distributed search and analytics engine for real-time data storage and retrieval
Security data fabric architecture for unified security data management
Central security log management with auto-discovery and e-documentation (CMDB).
AI agent for security data pipeline automation and transformation
Security data lake platform for threat detection via S3-native log indexing.
Agentless unified platform combining SIEM, vuln scanning & config auditing.
Autonomous SOC for SMBs with no security specialist, built on Wazuh and Suricata.
Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.
AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation
SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection
Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities
SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection
Security data pipeline & analytics platform for SOC operations & reporting
SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization
Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting
Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response
Unified security operations platform combining SIEM, TI, UEBA, and TDIR
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
A centralized management console for efficiently operating and monitoring large-scale, multitenant Logpoint SIEM deployments across customers, geographies, and organizational divisions.
Big data log management platform for collection, parsing, storage & analysis
Data pipeline mgmt for SOC transformation with real-time data processing
Enterprise log management software for collecting and centralizing log data
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops
SIEM solution for threat detection, log management, and compliance reporting
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Cribl Edge™.
The most popular alternatives to Cribl Edge™ include Cribl Lake, Axoflow Platform, Cribl Stream™, Cribl.Cloud, and Perpetual Platform. These Security Information and Event Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Cribl Edge™ listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Information and Event Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Cribl Edge™ is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Cribl Edge™ is a Security Information and Event Management tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for security information and event management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.