Cribl.Cloud Description

Cribl.Cloud is a fully managed, cloud-native platform that provides access to the suite of Cribl data management products without requiring customers to manage underlying infrastructure. It delivers the following Cribl products as a service: - Cribl Stream: data routing, transformation, and collection pipeline management - Cribl Edge: edge-based data collection and processing - Cribl Search: federated search across data sources - Cribl Lake: cloud data lake storage - Cribl AI: AI-powered monitoring and analytics capabilities Key operational characteristics: - Zero-touch deployment with no infrastructure provisioning or maintenance required - Elastic scalability that automatically adjusts to changing data volumes without manual configuration - Multi-tenant Workspaces that provide isolated environments for different teams or privacy requirements while retaining centralized admin control - Multiple managed Worker Groups that can be added, resized, or decommissioned on demand - Persistent Queuing to buffer events when destinations are unavailable, preventing data loss - Centralized authorization via integration with external Identity Providers (IdP) for user access and permissions management - Cribl Insights: AI-aware monitoring that detects anomalies, data stalls, and workflow disruptions across the environment - Infrastructure-as-code support via REST APIs, Python, Go, TypeScript SDKs, and Terraform for programmatic environment management Security and compliance posture: - SOC 2 Type II certified - ISO 27001 certified - GDPR compliant - FedRAMP Moderate authorized (via Cribl.Cloud Government variant for U.S. federal use cases) The platform is available through cloud marketplaces and is accessible via any web browser. It targets security and IT operations teams that need to control telemetry data collection, transformation, routing, and storage at scale.