Managed cloud platform delivering Cribl's telemetry pipeline products as a service.
Managed cloud platform delivering Cribl's telemetry pipeline products as a service.
Cribl.Cloud is a fully managed, cloud-native platform that provides access to the suite of Cribl data management products without requiring customers to manage underlying infrastructure. It delivers the following Cribl products as a service: - Cribl Stream: data routing, transformation, and collection pipeline management - Cribl Edge: edge-based data collection and processing - Cribl Search: federated search across data sources - Cribl Lake: cloud data lake storage - Cribl AI: AI-powered monitoring and analytics capabilities Key operational characteristics: - Zero-touch deployment with no infrastructure provisioning or maintenance required - Elastic scalability that automatically adjusts to changing data volumes without manual configuration - Multi-tenant Workspaces that provide isolated environments for different teams or privacy requirements while retaining centralized admin control - Multiple managed Worker Groups that can be added, resized, or decommissioned on demand - Persistent Queuing to buffer events when destinations are unavailable, preventing data loss - Centralized authorization via integration with external Identity Providers (IdP) for user access and permissions management - Cribl Insights: AI-aware monitoring that detects anomalies, data stalls, and workflow disruptions across the environment - Infrastructure-as-code support via REST APIs, Python, Go, TypeScript SDKs, and Terraform for programmatic environment management Security and compliance posture: - SOC 2 Type II certified - ISO 27001 certified - GDPR compliant - FedRAMP Moderate authorized (via Cribl.Cloud Government variant for U.S. federal use cases) The platform is available through cloud marketplaces and is accessible via any web browser. It targets security and IT operations teams that need to control telemetry data collection, transformation, routing, and storage at scale.
Common questions about Cribl.Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cribl.Cloud is Managed cloud platform delivering Cribl's telemetry pipeline products as a service, developed by Cribl. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management, Cloud Native, Observability.
Cribl.Cloud offers the following core capabilities:
Cribl.Cloud integrates natively with Terraform. Integration support lets security teams connect Cribl.Cloud to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Cribl.Cloud is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cribl.Cloud is built for security teams handling Log Management, Cloud Native, Observability, Security Orchestration. It supports workflows including fully managed cloud hosting of cribl stream, edge, search, and lake products, elastic auto-scaling to match changing data volumes without manual provisioning, multi-tenant workspaces for isolated environments with centralized admin control. Teams typically adopt Cribl.Cloud when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/criblcloud
Cribl.Cloud is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://cribl.io/products/cribl-cloud/ or contact Cribl directly.
Popular alternatives to Cribl.Cloud include:
Compare all Cribl.Cloud alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/criblcloud
Cribl.Cloud is for security teams and organizations that need Log Management, Cloud Native, Observability, Security Orchestration, Multi Tenancy. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Observability pipeline to collect, reduce, enrich & route telemetry data.
Turnkey cloud-native data lake for telemetry storage, replay, and search.
Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs
Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale.
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources