Best ActiveState Vulnerability Management Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: ActiveState Library, HeroDevs, Labrador SCA — plus 45 more compared. Application Security

Evaluating ActiveState Vulnerability Management alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.