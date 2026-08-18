ActiveState Library Description

ActiveState Library is a curated collection of open-source language packages and components maintained by ActiveState for use in software development projects. It provides pre-built, vetted, and supported open-source packages primarily for languages such as Python, Perl, and Tcl. The library addresses software supply chain security concerns by offering: - Pre-vetted open-source packages with known provenance - Dependency resolution and compatibility validation - License compliance tracking for included components - Vulnerability tracking and security advisories for packages in the library - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation for package sets Key aspects of the ActiveState Library include: - Package curation: Open-source components are reviewed and validated before inclusion, reducing the risk of introducing malicious or vulnerable dependencies into software projects. - Vulnerability management: The library tracks known CVEs and security advisories associated with included packages, enabling developers and security teams to identify and remediate vulnerable dependencies. - License compliance: License metadata is maintained for packages, supporting compliance workflows for organizations with open-source license policies. - SBOM support: The library supports generation of software bills of materials, providing visibility into the composition of software projects built using its packages. - Reproducible builds: Package sets can be locked to specific versions, supporting reproducible and auditable build processes. The ActiveState Library is primarily aimed at development and security teams that need to manage open-source dependencies with a focus on security, compliance, and supply chain integrity.