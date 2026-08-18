Curated open-source package library with vuln tracking, SBOM, and license compliance.
Curated open-source package library with vuln tracking, SBOM, and license compliance.
ActiveState Library is a curated collection of open-source language packages and components maintained by ActiveState for use in software development projects. It provides pre-built, vetted, and supported open-source packages primarily for languages such as Python, Perl, and Tcl. The library addresses software supply chain security concerns by offering: - Pre-vetted open-source packages with known provenance - Dependency resolution and compatibility validation - License compliance tracking for included components - Vulnerability tracking and security advisories for packages in the library - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation for package sets Key aspects of the ActiveState Library include: - Package curation: Open-source components are reviewed and validated before inclusion, reducing the risk of introducing malicious or vulnerable dependencies into software projects. - Vulnerability management: The library tracks known CVEs and security advisories associated with included packages, enabling developers and security teams to identify and remediate vulnerable dependencies. - License compliance: License metadata is maintained for packages, supporting compliance workflows for organizations with open-source license policies. - SBOM support: The library supports generation of software bills of materials, providing visibility into the composition of software projects built using its packages. - Reproducible builds: Package sets can be locked to specific versions, supporting reproducible and auditable build processes. The ActiveState Library is primarily aimed at development and security teams that need to manage open-source dependencies with a focus on security, compliance, and supply chain integrity.
Common questions about ActiveState Library including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ActiveState Library is Curated open-source package library with vuln tracking, SBOM, and license compliance, developed by ActiveState. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with SCA, SBOM, Software Supply Chain.
ActiveState Library offers the following core capabilities:
ActiveState Library is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
ActiveState Library is built for security teams handling SCA, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Dependency Scanning. It supports workflows including curated open-source package repository, vulnerability tracking and cve monitoring for packages, license compliance metadata and tracking. Teams typically adopt ActiveState Library when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/activestate-library
ActiveState Library is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.activestate.com/activestate-library or contact ActiveState directly.
Popular alternatives to ActiveState Library include:
Compare all ActiveState Library alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/activestate-library
ActiveState Library is for security teams and organizations that need SCA, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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