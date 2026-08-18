AI-driven SCA tool with reachability analysis, SBOM gen & auto-fix PRs.
AI-driven SCA tool with reachability analysis, SBOM gen & auto-fix PRs.
Parameter Supply Chain is an AI-driven software composition analysis tool that identifies and manages dependency risks across software projects. It uses automated agents to resolve full dependency graphs from repository lockfiles, covering both direct and transitive packages across multiple ecosystems. How it works: - Resolve: Agents connect to a repository and parse lockfiles to build a complete dependency graph, capturing every direct and transitive package across all supported ecosystems. - Inspect: Each package is checked against malware intelligence databases, known vulnerability advisories, and license policies. Reachability analysis determines whether application code actually calls into the vulnerable code path, filtering out unreachable findings. - Fix: Each confirmed finding includes the safe version and an automated pull request to bump the dependency, enabling one-click remediation followed by an immediate re-scan. Key capabilities: - Reachability analysis: Traces whether application code can actually reach a vulnerable function, reducing noise from CVE dumps on unreachable transitive dependencies. - Malware detection: Inspects install scripts, obfuscated payloads, and typosquatted packages before they execute in CI pipelines. - SBOM generation: Produces signed CycloneDX and SPDX software bills of materials that regenerate on every push, keeping attestations current with what is actually shipped. - Automated remediation: Generates pull requests with safe version bumps for every confirmed finding. Supported ecosystems: - JavaScript/TypeScript: npm, Yarn, pnpm, Bun - Python: pip, Poetry, uv - Go: Go modules and go.sum - Java/Kotlin: Maven and Gradle - Containers: Dockerfiles (base images and OS packages) - Rust, Ruby, PHP: Cargo, Bundler, Composer
Common questions about Parameter Supply Chain including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Parameter Supply Chain is AI-driven SCA tool with reachability analysis, SBOM gen & auto-fix PRs, developed by Parameter. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with SCA, SBOM, Software Supply Chain.
Parameter Supply Chain offers the following core capabilities:
Parameter Supply Chain is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Parameter Supply Chain is built for security teams handling SCA, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Dependency Scanning. It supports workflows including full dependency graph resolution from lockfiles (direct and transitive), reachability analysis to filter unreachable vulnerable code paths, malware detection including install script inspection and typosquat detection. Teams typically adopt Parameter Supply Chain when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/parameter-supply-chain
Parameter Supply Chain is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.parameter.ai/supply-chain or contact Parameter directly.
Popular alternatives to Parameter Supply Chain include:
Compare all Parameter Supply Chain alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/parameter-supply-chain
Parameter Supply Chain is for security teams and organizations that need SCA, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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