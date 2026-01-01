Top picks: ActiveState Vulnerability Management, HeroDevs, Mend SCA — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating ActiveState Library alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
ActiveState Library is a commercial Software Composition Analysis tool developed by ActiveState. Security professionals most commonly compare it with ActiveState Vulnerability Management, HeroDevs, Mend SCA, Cybeats SBOM Studio, and Labrador SCA. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ActiveState Library, including their key features and shared capabilities.
SCA platform for scanning & remediating open-source dependency vulnerabilities.
Shares 9 capabilities with ActiveState Library: Vulnerabilities, Dependency Scanning, CVE, Open Source +5 more
Platform to identify, remediate, and prevent EOL open source software risk.
Shares 8 capabilities with ActiveState Library: Dependency Scanning, CVE, Open Source, License Compliance +4 more
SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities
Shares 6 capabilities with ActiveState Library: Dependency Scanning, Open Source, License Compliance, SBOM +2 more
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Shares 6 capabilities with ActiveState Library: Dependency Scanning, Open Source, License Compliance, SBOM +2 more
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
Shares 6 capabilities with ActiveState Library: Dependency Scanning, Open Source, License Compliance, SBOM +2 more
Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform.
Shares 6 capabilities with ActiveState Library: Dependency Scanning, Open Source, License Compliance, SBOM +2 more
AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades.
Shares 7 capabilities with ActiveState Library: Dependency Scanning, CVE, Open Source, Package Security +3 more
AI-driven SCA tool with reachability analysis, SBOM gen & auto-fix PRs.
Shares 6 capabilities with ActiveState Library: Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, Package Security, SBOM +2 more
SCA platform for scanning & remediating open-source dependency vulnerabilities.
Platform to identify, remediate, and prevent EOL open source software risk.
SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform.
AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades.
AI-driven SCA tool with reachability analysis, SBOM gen & auto-fix PRs.
Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.
Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores.
Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM.
SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.
Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components.
SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance.
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt.
OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser.
SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities
SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies
SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation
AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt
SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation
SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks
Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database
Filter out vulnerabilities with function-level runtime reachability.
Open source license compliance management integrated into dev workflows
Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities
Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers
SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection
Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees.
Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies
Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software
SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities
Continuous vulnerability detection platform for live production environments
Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks.
Mobile app binary analysis platform for supply chain exposure & SBOM mgmt.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ActiveState Library.
The most popular alternatives to ActiveState Library include ActiveState Vulnerability Management, HeroDevs, Mend SCA, Cybeats SBOM Studio, and Labrador SCA. These Software Composition Analysis tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ActiveState Library listed on CybersecTools, all within the Software Composition Analysis category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ActiveState Library is a commercial Software Composition Analysis tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ActiveState Library is a Software Composition Analysis tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for software composition analysis capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.