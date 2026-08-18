ActiveState Vulnerability Management Description

ActiveState Vulnerability Management is a software composition analysis and vulnerability management platform focused on open-source dependencies used in Python, Perl, Tcl, and other language ecosystems. The platform addresses vulnerabilities found in open-source packages and their transitive dependencies. It provides organizations with visibility into which vulnerable components are present in their software projects and assists in remediating those vulnerabilities. Core capabilities include: - Scanning open-source dependencies for known CVEs and security vulnerabilities - Identifying vulnerable transitive (indirect) dependencies, not just direct ones - Providing remediation guidance and automated fixes for vulnerable packages - Generating Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) to inventory all open-source components in use - License compliance tracking alongside vulnerability data - Supporting multiple programming language ecosystems managed through the ActiveState Platform The tool is oriented toward development and security teams that need to manage the risk introduced by open-source components in their software supply chain. It focuses on actionable remediation rather than just detection, aiming to resolve vulnerabilities by rebuilding packages with patched versions where possible. ActiveState Vulnerability Management is part of the broader ActiveState Platform, which handles open-source language runtime management. The vulnerability management capability layers security scanning and remediation on top of that runtime and dependency management foundation.