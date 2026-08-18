SCA platform for scanning & remediating open-source dependency vulnerabilities.
SCA platform for scanning & remediating open-source dependency vulnerabilities.
ActiveState Vulnerability Management is a software composition analysis and vulnerability management platform focused on open-source dependencies used in Python, Perl, Tcl, and other language ecosystems. The platform addresses vulnerabilities found in open-source packages and their transitive dependencies. It provides organizations with visibility into which vulnerable components are present in their software projects and assists in remediating those vulnerabilities. Core capabilities include: - Scanning open-source dependencies for known CVEs and security vulnerabilities - Identifying vulnerable transitive (indirect) dependencies, not just direct ones - Providing remediation guidance and automated fixes for vulnerable packages - Generating Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) to inventory all open-source components in use - License compliance tracking alongside vulnerability data - Supporting multiple programming language ecosystems managed through the ActiveState Platform The tool is oriented toward development and security teams that need to manage the risk introduced by open-source components in their software supply chain. It focuses on actionable remediation rather than just detection, aiming to resolve vulnerabilities by rebuilding packages with patched versions where possible. ActiveState Vulnerability Management is part of the broader ActiveState Platform, which handles open-source language runtime management. The vulnerability management capability layers security scanning and remediation on top of that runtime and dependency management foundation.
Common questions about ActiveState Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ActiveState Vulnerability Management is SCA platform for scanning & remediating open-source dependency vulnerabilities, developed by ActiveState. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with SCA, CVE, Vulnerability.
ActiveState Vulnerability Management offers the following core capabilities:
ActiveState Vulnerability Management is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
ActiveState Vulnerability Management is built for security teams handling SCA, CVE, Vulnerability, Dependency Scanning. It supports workflows including open-source dependency vulnerability scanning, transitive dependency vulnerability detection, automated vulnerability remediation. Teams typically adopt ActiveState Vulnerability Management when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/activestate-vulnerability-management
ActiveState Vulnerability Management is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.activestate.com/vulnerability-management or contact ActiveState directly.
Popular alternatives to ActiveState Vulnerability Management include:
Compare all ActiveState Vulnerability Management alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/activestate-vulnerability-management
ActiveState Vulnerability Management is for security teams and organizations that need SCA, CVE, Vulnerability, Dependency Scanning, SBOM. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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