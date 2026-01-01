Jericho Security Cybersecurity Dashboard
Jericho Security Cybersecurity Dashboard
Jericho Security Cybersecurity Dashboard is a centralized platform for managing employee security awareness and training programs. The dashboard provides tools for creating and deploying phishing simulations using customizable templates or building emails from scratch with various attack types and scenarios. The platform includes user management capabilities through a "People + Groups" section that allows administrators to organize employees by categories and assign targeted training based on roles or performance. It offers a training library covering topics such as deepfakes, social engineering, mobile security, and malware, with the option to request custom training content delivered within 24 hours. The dashboard features analytics and reporting capabilities that track employee performance in phishing simulations, monitor training progress, and identify security vulnerabilities. Administrators can view individual and group results, generate cybersecurity risk assessment reports, and access key performance indicators to measure program effectiveness. Phishing simulation capabilities include topic selection for scenarios like urgent payment requests and personal information updates. The platform supports campaign creation with customization options for language, style, images, and logos. It provides real-time data and insights to support data-driven security decisions. The dashboard is designed to scale with organizational growth, accommodating additional users and expanding security programs without disruption.
