Gravwell Gravwell Description

Gravwell is a data analytics platform designed for security operations and data analysis. The platform provides search functionality and automation capabilities for processing and analyzing security data. The Community Edition offers two tiers: a standard version supporting 13.9GB per day of data ingestion, and an Advanced version supporting 50GB per day. Both tiers include the core Gravwell features and receive future updates. The Community Edition is available for both commercial and personal use at no cost. The platform includes features such as Flows for data processing workflows and Alerts for notification capabilities. All community plans provide access to the complete suite of search and automation functionality. Enterprise features are available through paid plans and include single sign-on, replication capabilities, region-aware redundancy for distributed deployments, and CBAC (Context-Based Access Control) permission controls for granular access management. The platform is positioned for use cases ranging from individual power users and home/test environments to small and medium-sized organizations, with the Advanced tier accommodating teams and larger data volumes.