Delinea Delinea Platform Description

Delinea Platform is a cloud-native identity security platform that provides centralized authorization and protection for human, machine, and AI identities across hybrid and cloud environments. The platform addresses privileged access management for IT administrators, workforce identities, service accounts, cloud service provider accounts, SaaS local accounts, AI agents, and static secrets. The platform includes automated discovery and inventory capabilities to identify and map all identity types across environments. It provides continuous identity posture assessment and threat analysis to detect risky behaviors and misconfigurations. Credentials, secrets, and keys are stored in a centralized vault with rotation capabilities. The solution enables VPN-less privileged access to critical systems with session recording and auditing. It implements just-in-time access and zero standing privilege models to grant task-based access on demand while eliminating persistent privileges. The platform enforces segregation of duties and supports governance, risk, and compliance requirements through automated policy enforcement. For AI identities specifically, the platform discovers AI agents and services, vaults their secrets, enforces time-bound least privilege access, automates lifecycle oversight, and provides visibility into shadow AI, external models, and API usage. The platform is powered by Delinea Iris AI for real-time access decisions and threat detection.