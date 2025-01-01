Industry Reports

Majestic Million CSV Logo
Majestic Million CSV

A daily updated list of the top 1 million websites in the world, ordered by referring subnets.

Android Malware Genome Project Logo
Android Malware Genome Project

A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.

Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains Logo
Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains

A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.

Security Datasets Logo
Security Datasets

Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.

Cybersecurity Ventures Logo
Cybersecurity Ventures

Cybersecurity Ventures is a leading research and market intelligence firm providing insights, news, and analysis on the cybersecurity industry.

SteelCon 2018 Logo
SteelCon 2018

Cybersecurity conference featuring talks on various hacking topics by industry experts.

Hack.lu 2019 Conference Logo
Hack.lu 2019 Conference

Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.

June's Sophisticated npm Attack Attributed to North Korea Logo
June's Sophisticated npm Attack Attributed to North Korea

A sophisticated npm attack attributed to North Korean threat actors, targeting technology firms and their employees.

secrepo Logo
secrepo

secrepo.com is a curated repository providing access to various cybersecurity datasets including Snort logs, LANL datasets, and other security research data for analysis and testing purposes.

2024 Data Breach Investigations Report Logo
2024 Data Breach Investigations Report

Get insights into the latest cybersecurity trends and expert advice on enhancing organizational security.

