Secrets management tools store, distribute, and rotate the machine credentials that applications, services, and pipelines use to talk to each other: API keys, database passwords, tokens, certificates, and encryption keys. The job is to pull those secrets out of source code, config files, and environment variables, then hand them to the right workload at runtime with an audit trail and a short lifespan. CISOs reach for this category when developer velocity has outrun credential hygiene and hardcoded secrets keep surfacing in repos, CI logs, and container images. It sits beside PAM but solves a different problem: PAM governs humans logging into systems, while secrets management governs the workloads that authenticate constantly and at machine scale.

The most comprehensive Secrets Management directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 26 Secrets Management tools , 14 free and 12 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.