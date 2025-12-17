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Secrets management tools store, distribute, and rotate the machine credentials that applications, services, and pipelines use to talk to each other: API keys, database passwords, tokens, certificates, and encryption keys. The job is to pull those secrets out of source code, config files, and environment variables, then hand them to the right workload at runtime with an audit trail and a short lifespan. CISOs reach for this category when developer velocity has outrun credential hygiene and hardcoded secrets keep surfacing in repos, CI logs, and container images. It sits beside PAM but solves a different problem: PAM governs humans logging into systems, while secrets management governs the workloads that authenticate constantly and at machine scale.
We cover 26 Secrets Management tools, 14 free and 12 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Secrets management vault with built-in FIPS 140-3 HSM for on-prem/private cloud.
Cloud-based secrets management platform for teams and automated workflows.
Gateway that injects credentials in-transit so runtimes never hold secrets.
Cross-cloud secrets & key mgmt with hardware-grade security and crypto-agility.
Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC.
TypeScript secrets manager with zero-trust vault and cryptographic audit trails.
Image-based encryption platform for securing and sharing sensitive data
Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Cloud-native secrets vault for DevOps credentials, API keys, and certificates
Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads
Centralized secrets management service for IBM Cloud powered by HashiCorp Vault
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.
A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials.
A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce.
Teller is a command-line secret management tool that integrates with various cloud providers and vaults to securely populate environment variables during development workflows.
Chamber is a command-line tool for managing secrets by storing them in AWS SSM Parameter Store with path-based API support for improved performance.
SOPS is an encrypted file editor that supports multiple formats and integrates with various key management services including AWS KMS, GCP KMS, Azure Key Vault, age, and PGP.
A secret management service that stores encrypted secrets in DynamoDB for secure credential and sensitive data management.
A Helm plugin that decrypts encrypted value files using sops encryption and integrates with cloud secret managers for secure secrets management in Kubernetes deployments.
CredStash is a credential management tool that securely stores and retrieves sensitive information using AWS KMS encryption.
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.
Common questions about Secrets Management tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Secrets management is the practice of centralizing the non-human credentials software needs to function, then controlling how they are stored, accessed, and rotated. Instead of an API key living in a config file or environment variable, a workload requests it at runtime from a vault that enforces policy, logs the access, and can issue a short-lived credential that expires on its own. The goal is to eliminate static, long-lived secrets scattered across your infrastructure.
PAM, privileged access management, governs human administrators and the privileged sessions they open into servers, databases, and consoles. Secrets management governs machine-to-machine authentication: the credentials applications, microservices, and CI/CD pipelines use to reach each other and the cloud. The two overlap on vaulting and rotation, and some platforms cover both, but the buying triggers differ. PAM is driven by human access governance and audit, secrets management by developer workflow and the explosion of machine identities.
Start with where your secrets live and who consumes them. Confirm first-class integrations for your stack: Kubernetes, your CI/CD system, Terraform, and each cloud you run in. Check whether it issues dynamic, short-lived secrets or only vaults static ones, since dynamic credentials shrink your blast radius far more. Then weigh deployment model, rotation automation, secret-zero bootstrapping, and how cleanly it injects secrets without forcing every app to be rewritten.
Cloud-native secret stores work well when you live inside one provider and your needs are basic storage and access control. The case for a dedicated tool grows with multi-cloud and hybrid environments, where you want one policy plane and one audit trail across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-prem instead of three separate consoles. Dedicated platforms also tend to lead on dynamic secret generation, broad integrations, and rotation orchestration across heterogeneous systems.
They are complementary, not the same. Secrets scanning catches credentials already leaked into repositories, logs, and images, telling you what to revoke. Secrets management is the upstream fix: it gives developers a place to fetch credentials at runtime so secrets never need to be hardcoded in the first place. Mature programs run both, scanning to find existing leaks and a vault to stop new ones from being created.