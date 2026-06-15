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Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) handles login, registration, and account security for the people outside your org: customers, partners, and end users of the apps you ship. Where workforce IAM manages a known, finite set of employees, CIAM has to scale to millions of unpredictable accounts, sit in the conversion path, and meet consumer privacy law head-on. Most tools here ship as auth-as-API or hosted identity you embed in your product, so engineers stop hand-rolling password storage and session logic and inherit MFA, social login, and federation instead. It is the category CISOs reach for when account takeover, credential stuffing, and signup fraud become business risks, not just security ones.
We cover 26 CIAM tools, 2 free and 24 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
No/low-code CIAM platform for auth, SSO, MFA, and user management.
CIAM and digital identity platform for fraud prevention and user lifecycle mgmt.
IAM platform offering CIAM, passwordless auth, and fraud prevention.
SaaS CIAM platform for managing customer, partner, and AI agent identities.
Omnichannel identity platform for biometric auth, KYC, and secure transactions.
Identity management platform with biometric auth and multi-region support
Authentication service with built-in security features and compliance certifications
Managed CIAM service for securing customer digital access and experiences
Customer identity platform with SSO, SCIM, and multi-tenant management
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys and biometrics
Customer identity and access management platform with authentication features
Customer and B2B identity management platform with CIAM and IAM capabilities
CIAM platform for customer identity verification, access management, and SSO
Customer identity and access management platform for businesses
Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization
Customer IAM platform for managing external identities with SSO and MFA
Fully managed IAM platform with auth APIs, passkeys, and access control
B2B IAM platform with self-service onboarding and granular access control
Common questions about CIAM tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
CIAM is the identity layer for external users: customers, partners, and consumers of the applications you ship. It covers registration, login, MFA, social and federated sign-in, consent and privacy management, and account recovery. These tools usually arrive as APIs or hosted services your developers embed, so you do not build and defend authentication from scratch inside your own product.
Workforce IAM governs a known, bounded set of employees and contractors, optimized for provisioning, deprovisioning, and least privilege. CIAM faces millions of self-registering external users, has to protect signup and login as part of revenue flow, and must satisfy consumer consent and privacy law. CIAM prioritizes scale, conversion, fraud resistance, and experience over the lifecycle controls that define workforce IAM.
Start with where it runs: hosted SaaS versus self-managed, and whether data residency lets you meet regional privacy rules. Then weigh authentication breadth (passwordless, passkeys, social, SAML and OIDC federation), built-in defenses against credential stuffing and account takeover, consent and preference management, and how cleanly the SDKs drop into your stack. Finally, model pricing against monthly active users, because that is where CIAM bills turn unpredictable.
Building it yourself means owning password hashing, session security, MFA, breach response, and a steady stream of CVEs, all outside your core product. CIAM tools fold that into a maintained service with audited security and standards support. Build only when you have a genuinely unusual requirement and the engineering depth to defend it for the long haul; for almost everyone else, buying retires a large, recurring liability.
Both exist. Open-source and self-hostable CIAM gives you data control, no per-user licensing surprises, and the ability to run identity inside your own infrastructure, at the cost of operating it yourself. Commercial hosted platforms trade that control for managed uptime, support, and faster integration. The right pick turns on your team's appetite to run identity infrastructure versus offload it.