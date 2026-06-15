Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) handles login, registration, and account security for the people outside your org: customers, partners, and end users of the apps you ship. Where workforce IAM manages a known, finite set of employees, CIAM has to scale to millions of unpredictable accounts, sit in the conversion path, and meet consumer privacy law head-on. Most tools here ship as auth-as-API or hosted identity you embed in your product, so engineers stop hand-rolling password storage and session logic and inherit MFA, social login, and federation instead. It is the category CISOs reach for when account takeover, credential stuffing, and signup fraud become business risks, not just security ones.

The most comprehensive CIAM directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

Read more

We cover 26 CIAM tools , 2 free and 24 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.