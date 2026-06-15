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Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) tools answer a question traditional IAM never had to face: who and what can do what across your cloud accounts, and is any of it actually being used? They inventory every human and machine identity in AWS, Azure, and GCP, map the permissions each one holds through roles, policies, and inheritance chains, then compare granted access against access actually exercised so you can close the gap. For CISOs, this is the practical front line of least privilege in the cloud, where standing admin rights and forgotten service-account keys are the entitlements attackers prize most. CIEM lives inside the broader IAM space but is built for the scale and sprawl of cloud permissions, where one misconfigured role can quietly grant far more than anyone intended.
We cover 32 CIEM tools, 16 free and 16 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Cloud entitlements mgmt with least-privilege policy automation & risk remediation.
Cloud entitlement mgmt platform for managing & right-sizing cloud permissions.
Agentless CIEM tool for managing cloud entitlements & enforcing least privilege.
CIEM platform for multicloud identity visibility, monitoring, and remediation.
JIT cloud permissions mgmt platform enforcing least privilege access.
Agentless CIEM for IAM governance and least privilege across multi-cloud.
Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities
Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities.
Managed CIEM service for multi-cloud permission & entitlement management
Cloud security platform for identity & access risk analysis across Azure/M365
Unified Zero Trust platform for enterprise security visibility and control
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
Automates least privilege enforcement in cloud via centralized policies & ChatOps
Cloud identity entitlement mgmt. for right-sizing perms & detecting compromise
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions.
Access Undenied on AWS analyzes CloudTrail AccessDenied events to explain access denial reasons and provide least-privilege remediation suggestions.
CloudTracker analyzes CloudTrail logs against IAM policies to identify over-privileged AWS users and roles by comparing actual permission usage with granted permissions.
Policy Sentry is an automated IAM policy generator that helps developers create least privilege AWS IAM policies through a template-based workflow.
TrailScraper is a command-line tool for extracting information from AWS CloudTrail logs and generating IAM policies based on actual API usage patterns.
Common questions about CIEM tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
CIEM is a discipline and tool category focused on discovering, analyzing, and right-sizing permissions across cloud environments like AWS, Azure, and GCP. It maps which human and machine identities can reach which resources, compares granted permissions to actual usage, and flags excessive or unused access. The goal is enforcing least privilege at cloud scale, where permission sprawl and standing privilege open real attack paths.
CSPM, Cloud Security Posture Management, finds misconfigured resources and infrastructure drift. CIEM focuses specifically on identities and their entitlements: who can reach what, and whether they should. A CNAPP platform usually bundles both, plus workload and code scanning. If your top risk is over-permissioned roles and machine identities rather than open storage buckets, dedicated CIEM depth matters more than breadth.
Yes, and that is often the larger problem. Service accounts, IAM roles, CI/CD pipelines, and workloads vastly outnumber human users in a mature cloud account, and they rarely get reviewed. Strong CIEM tools treat non-human identities as first-class, tracking their credentials, key age, and effective permissions, since unused machine entitlements are a common route for lateral movement.
It depends on where your risk concentrates and what you already own. If you run multi-cloud at scale with heavy permission sprawl, a focused CIEM tool usually offers deeper entitlement graphing and remediation. If cloud security is one priority among many, the CIEM module inside a CNAPP or CSPM platform may suffice and trims tool count. Evaluate the actual depth of the entitlement analysis, not just the checkbox.