Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) tools answer a question traditional IAM never had to face: who and what can do what across your cloud accounts, and is any of it actually being used? They inventory every human and machine identity in AWS, Azure, and GCP, map the permissions each one holds through roles, policies, and inheritance chains, then compare granted access against access actually exercised so you can close the gap. For CISOs, this is the practical front line of least privilege in the cloud, where standing admin rights and forgotten service-account keys are the entitlements attackers prize most. CIEM lives inside the broader IAM space but is built for the scale and sprawl of cloud permissions, where one misconfigured role can quietly grant far more than anyone intended.

The most comprehensive CIEM directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 32 CIEM tools , 16 free and 16 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.