HashiCorp Vault Description

HashiCorp Vault is a secrets management platform that provides identity-based security to authenticate and authorize access to sensitive data. The platform centralizes the storage, access, and distribution of secrets, credentials, certificates, and encryption keys across cloud and on-premises environments. Vault manages the complete lifecycle of secrets including creation, rotation, revocation, and expiration. It supports dynamic secrets that are generated on-demand with short-lived credentials that expire automatically. The platform provides certificate management capabilities to generate, rotate, and revoke certificates programmatically. The system offers encryption as a service to protect data in transit and at rest. It implements identity-based access controls to authenticate users and services before granting access to secrets. Vault includes automated credential rotation to eliminate manual key management processes. The platform supports policy-driven access management through code, enabling teams to enforce security policies and streamline compliance audits. It provides API-driven automation for secret creation, consumption, and lifecycle management. Vault includes extensible architecture with custom authentication engines and secrets engines. The solution addresses secret sprawl by consolidating credential storage across IT environments. It integrates with zero trust security frameworks to verify and authorize infrastructure requests. Vault scales across large distributed environments while maintaining centralized secrets management and access control.