Data Access Governance (DAG) answers one deceptively hard question at scale: who can touch which data, and should they? These tools sit on top of the data layer, discovering sensitive files and tables, mapping the entitlements that grant access to them, surfacing who is actually using that access, and giving owners a way to recertify or revoke it. CISOs reach for DAG when identity governance stops at the application boundary and leaves the data itself ungoverned, especially across sprawling file shares, databases, and cloud stores where over-permissioned access quietly accumulates.

The most comprehensive Data Access Governance directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 32 Data Access Governance tools , 0 free and 32 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.