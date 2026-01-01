Immuta Data Domains Logo

Immuta Data Domains

Decentralized data governance platform enabling local data access control

Immuta Data Domains Description

Immuta Data Domains is a data governance solution that decentralizes data access control by enabling business groups to manage their own data domains. The platform addresses data governance bottlenecks by delegating policy and access decisions to local data stewards rather than relying on a centralized team of global data governors. The solution allows organizations to define data domains where local teams control data publishing, access provisioning, and policy decisions. Data product owners can identify local data stewards to approve or deny access requests to data products within their domain. This approach accelerates data access approvals while maintaining oversight and compliance. Data Domains operates across multiple components of the Immuta Platform. It integrates with a metadata registry to ensure policies are authored accurately using metadata about data and users from local domains. The platform includes data discovery and classification capabilities that allow domains to define what local data is connected and published. A policy entitlement engine enables local, business-focused roles to author policies that control data access while adhering to enterprise-wide policy requirements. Unified audit capabilities provide local visibility and audit functions across data domains. The platform supports data marketplace functionality, enabling independent teams to manage and share their data as products within a unified marketplace. This decentralized approach aims to reduce the workload on data governors, IT teams, and data architects by empowering those closest to the data to make informed decisions about access, purpose, and duration.

