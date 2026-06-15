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Quantum Security covers the tools that prepare your cryptography for a world where quantum computers can break the algorithms protecting your data today. That spans post-quantum cryptography (PQC) implementations of the NIST-standardized algorithms, quantum key distribution, quantum-grade entropy and random number generation, and crypto-agility platforms that discover where you use cryptography and let you swap algorithms without rewriting everything. The buyers here take the "harvest now, decrypt later" threat seriously: data with a long confidentiality shelf life is already being captured by adversaries who intend to decrypt it once a capable quantum machine exists. The first practical move for most teams is a cryptographic inventory, because you cannot migrate what you cannot see.
We cover 56 Quantum Security tools, 2 free and 54 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Quantum-safe cryptographic software, hardware IP, and firmware upgrade solutions.
Post-quantum secure network overlay platform for distributed environments.
Cryptographic intelligence platform for mapping hidden encryption & PQC risks.
QEaaS platform for quantum entropy generation and secure distribution to endpoints.
Software platform providing quantum-resistant encryption, key exchange, and auth.
Quantum key distribution platform using prime-indexed phase rotations (PB-QKD).
Hardware-anchored post-quantum cryptography platform for infra migration.
Post-quantum security platform for space, IoT, edge, and critical systems.
Post-quantum TPM hardware for server, edge, and custom PCB deployments.
Quantum-resilient cyberstorage with keyless encryption & auto data restoration.
Chip-based QKD and QRNG hardware for quantum-safe cryptographic security.
Cyberstorage platform using shard-based encryption to prevent ransomware & cut costs.
QKD platform combining satellite & fibre to secure comms against quantum threats.
PQC platform for crypto asset discovery, remediation, and compliance reporting.
Quantum-safe hardware & software using QRNG and PQC for encryption.
Entanglement-based quantum network solution for secure communications
Quantum-safe encryption product for securing network data in transit.
AI and quantum computing platform for cybersecurity, drug discovery, and science.
Post-quantum cryptography hardware IP cores, FPGAs, and SoC solutions.
AI-driven IT asset mapping platform for post-quantum cryptography readiness.
Quantum-based QRNG, QKD, and enterprise key mgmt for post-quantum security.
Quantum-enabled portfolio for key mgmt, QKD, QRNG, and data protection.
Long-distance quantum key distribution system for secure cryptographic key exchange.
Hardware QKD system for quantum-secure cryptographic key distribution.
Tool roundups, buying guides, and strategic analysis from the CybersecTools resource library.
Common questions about Quantum Security tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Quantum security is the practice and tooling for protecting data and communications against the threat that quantum computers pose to current cryptography. A sufficiently powerful quantum machine could break the RSA and elliptic-curve algorithms that secure most encryption today. These tools help you find where you rely on that cryptography, migrate to quantum-resistant algorithms, and generate stronger keys, so your data stays protected as the threat matures.
Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) uses new mathematical algorithms, like the ML-KEM and ML-DSA standards from NIST, that run on ordinary computers and resist quantum attacks. Quantum key distribution (QKD) uses the physics of quantum mechanics to exchange keys over specialized hardware and fiber, detecting eavesdropping at the physical layer. PQC is software you can deploy broadly today. QKD needs dedicated infrastructure and suits niche, high-assurance links.
Begin with what you genuinely need: most organizations need cryptographic discovery and crypto-agility before they need exotic key exchange. Confirm PQC tools implement the finalized NIST standards, not pre-standard drafts, and support hybrid modes that pair classical and post-quantum algorithms. Check that the tool integrates with your certificate authorities, HSMs, and key management. For entropy and QKD products, scrutinize the hardware dependencies and real deployment footprint.
The migration itself can wait, but the discovery work should not. The risk driver is harvest-now-decrypt-later: adversaries capture encrypted data today to decrypt once quantum capability arrives. Anything with a long secrecy lifetime, like state secrets, health records, or intellectual property, is exposed now. Building a cryptographic inventory and a migration roadmap is the sensible first step, even if you defer full algorithm rollout.
Open-source libraries like Open Quantum Safe give engineers the actual PQC algorithm implementations and serve building and experimentation well. Commercial tools earn their place on the operational layer around those algorithms: discovering every spot cryptography lives across your estate, managing certificate and key lifecycles at scale, enforcing crypto-agility policy, and integrating with HSMs and CAs. Most enterprises use both, libraries for the math and a platform for the program.