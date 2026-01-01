Immuta Metadata Registry Description

Immuta Metadata Registry is a component of the Immuta platform that synthesizes metadata about data, users, and business applications to enable automated policy enforcement. The registry collects metadata from automatic data discovery and classification processes across multiple platforms, extending to the cell level. The system enables the creation of global access policies that automatically adjust as data attributes change, eliminating the need for constant policy updates. It supports granular access controls down to the cell level, allowing organizations to restrict access to specific columns or cells rather than entire tables. The metadata registry integrates with other Immuta platform components including Data Discovery and Classification, Policy Entitlement Engine, Unified Audit, and Data Domains. It provides a centralized source of metadata that coordinates information across data platforms and identity stores. The registry supports multiple user roles including data product owners, data stewards, data consumers, data governors, and data IT teams. For data stewards, it provides user, data, and application information to facilitate access request decisions. Data consumers can search for data products with visibility into access permissions. Data governors benefit from consistent policy visibility for auditing and compliance purposes. The system maintains metadata synchronization as data changes, enabling policies to remain current without manual intervention. This approach reduces the time required to deliver cross-platform access policies and helps organizations maintain compliance through unified visibility into data access patterns.