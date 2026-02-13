VeriQuantix Description

VeriQuantix is a security technology designed to protect optical communication networks from interception attacks. The product uses quantum-based verification methods to detect unauthorized access attempts on fiber optic links. The system operates as an overlay on existing network infrastructure, providing transparent monitoring without disrupting commercial bandwidth or requiring changes to user operations. It alerts network operators when intercept attacks are detected on optical communication channels. VeriQuantix is built using commercial off-the-shelf components and integrates with existing fiber optic infrastructure. The technology addresses data breach concerns in enterprise networks, particularly those related to malicious attacks on optical communication links. The product is developed by a team including quantum engineers and scientific advisors with expertise in quantum technologies and optical communications. It targets organizations that require enhanced security for their optical network infrastructure while maintaining existing bandwidth capabilities.