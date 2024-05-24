Hoplite Border Gateway Protocol Defense Description

Hoplite Border Gateway Protocol Defense (BGPD) is a network security platform that delivers threat intelligence through the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) to Internet routers. The platform distributes specialized subsets of Hoplite Threat Intelligence as advisory "drop all traffic" lists consisting of single IPv4 addresses via BGP. BGPD integrates threat intelligence and orchestration capabilities into commodity IP routing equipment, enabling protection at the network infrastructure level. The system operates at wire speed, utilizing core Internet infrastructure to protect end users and data centers. The platform provides continuous updates to maintain current protection against emerging threats and security trends. The solution works by leveraging the ubiquitous BGP protocol used by Internet routers worldwide, allowing organizations to implement threat blocking at the routing layer rather than at endpoint or application levels. This approach enables real-time threat response by instructing routers to drop traffic from known malicious IPv4 addresses before it reaches protected networks or systems.