Top picks: StealthNet AI, Strike PTaaS, Parameter Pentesting — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform is a commercial Penetration Testing tool developed by Plainsea. Security professionals most commonly compare it with StealthNet AI, Strike PTaaS, Parameter Pentesting, Novee AI Pentesting, and AgentRidge. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI agent fleet for autonomous pentesting across external, API, web & vishing surfaces.
Shares 6 capabilities with Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform: Red Team, Penetration Testing Framework, Security Reporting, VAPT +2 more
Hybrid PTaaS platform combining AI scanning with expert hacker validation.
Shares 6 capabilities with Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform: Red Team, Continuous Testing, Security Validation, Vulnerability Prioritization +2 more
Autonomous AI pentest platform delivering audit-grade reports in hours.
Shares 6 capabilities with Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform: Red Team, Penetration Testing Framework, Continuous Testing, VAPT +2 more
AI-driven continuous penetration testing platform with automated remediation.
Shares 5 capabilities with Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform: Red Team, Continuous Testing, Security Validation, VAPT +1 more
Desktop Mission Control for authorized pentests with local AI agents.
Shares 5 capabilities with Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform: Red Team, Penetration Testing Framework, Security Reporting, AI Pentesting +1 more
Continuous pentest platform simulating real attacks across web, cloud, and network assets.
Shares 4 capabilities with Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform: Red Team, Continuous Testing, Vulnerability Prioritization, VAPT
Agentic AI platform for continuous, autonomous penetration testing of enterprise apps.
Shares 5 capabilities with Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform: Red Team, Penetration Testing Framework, Continuous Testing, AI Pentesting +1 more
Managed DDoS resilience testing service with 100+ real-world attack vectors.
Shares 5 capabilities with Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform: Red Team, Security Reporting, Continuous Testing, Security Validation +1 more
AI agent fleet for autonomous pentesting across external, API, web & vishing surfaces.
Hybrid PTaaS platform combining AI scanning with expert hacker validation.
Autonomous AI pentest platform delivering audit-grade reports in hours.
AI-driven continuous penetration testing platform with automated remediation.
Desktop Mission Control for authorized pentests with local AI agents.
Continuous pentest platform simulating real attacks across web, cloud, and network assets.
Agentic AI platform for continuous, autonomous penetration testing of enterprise apps.
Managed DDoS resilience testing service with 100+ real-world attack vectors.
Autonomous AI agent platform for continuous pentesting with verified exploits.
PTaaS platform combining human pentesters with AI for continuous security testing.
AI-driven pentest suite: Cipher tests live apps, Niro secures PRs in CI/CD.
Human-led manual pentesting service for complex logic and critical asset risks.
On-demand human-led PTaaS with peer-reviewed findings and 48hr start.
CREST-certified PTaaS platform for continuous web, API, and cloud pentesting.
Autonomous AI black-box pentesting platform with exploit chaining and PoC generation.
Open-source autonomous penetration testing platform.
AI-powered autonomous penetration testing platform with multi-agent system
Autonomous AI agent platform for pentesting, discovery, and remediation.
AI-powered automated pen testing & continuous red teaming platform
Modular offensive security platform for continuous monitoring and testing
Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths.
Automated pentesting platform for web apps and APIs with AI-driven exploit validation.
Public benchmark of Cipher AI pentesting agent vs. 104 XBOW challenges.
Continuous pentesting service monitoring web apps & APIs for code changes
AI-native multi-agent pentesting engine for autonomous vulnerability discovery
Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation
Pentest engagement management platform with continuous testing & real-time reporting.
Continuous DAST and real-time human-verified penetration testing for SaaS.
AI-autonomous pentesting platform for continuous web, API & AI app testing.
Pentest management platform for reporting, project mgmt & client collaboration
Pentest reporting & exposure mgmt platform for vulnerability remediation
AI-powered autonomous pentesting platform for continuous security validation
Continuous pentesting platform with autonomous AI agents for web apps and APIs
AI-powered continuous pentesting platform with agentic automation
PTaaS platform for managing pentests, DAST, and attack surface monitoring.
Autonomous web app pentest swarm with 10 agents and 55 attack vectors.
Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities
AI-driven autonomous pentesting platform for continuous vulnerability discovery
Autonomous pentesting platform for internal, external, cloud & K8s testing
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
Pen testing platform with guided automation and certified exploit library.
Manual penetration testing service targeting AI/ML systems and LLM vulnerabilities.
Automated penetration testing appliance covering recon-to-exploitation attack chain.
A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.
Sysreptor provides a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for web apps and networks
Automated network penetration testing tool for internal and external attacks
AI-powered continuous pentesting that finds and fixes vulnerabilities
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform include StealthNet AI, Strike PTaaS, Parameter Pentesting, Novee AI Pentesting, and AgentRidge. These Penetration Testing tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Penetration Testing category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform is a commercial Penetration Testing tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform is a Penetration Testing tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for penetration testing capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.