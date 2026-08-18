Strike Human-Led Pentesting Description

Strike Human-Led Pentesting is a penetration testing service (PTaaS) that provides on-demand, manual security assessments conducted by human security experts. Engagements can be initiated within 48 hours of request, making it suitable for organizations that need to test new features or changes as part of their development cycle. Key characteristics of the service: - On-demand model: Pentests can be requested at any point, allowing security testing to be integrated into the software development lifecycle as new features are deployed. - Tailored scope: Each engagement is customized to the specific needs and environment of the requesting organization. - Peer review: All findings identified during testing are reviewed by a second security expert before being reported, to ensure accuracy and quality. - Reporting: A PDF report is generated on demand and kept up to date, supporting both internal and external reporting needs. - Communication: The platform integrates with messaging tools (MS Teams and Slack) to allow direct communication between the client and the assigned security expert during the engagement. The service covers a range of vulnerability types, including but not limited to: - Reflected XSS - Stored XSS - DOM-based XSS - SQL Injection (error-based and union-based) - IDOR (Insecure Direct Object Reference) - Authentication bypass Strike also offers a Hybrid Framework that combines this human-led testing with automated/AI-based testing capabilities.