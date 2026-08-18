On-demand human-led PTaaS with peer-reviewed findings and 48hr start.
On-demand human-led PTaaS with peer-reviewed findings and 48hr start.
Strike Human-Led Pentesting is a penetration testing service (PTaaS) that provides on-demand, manual security assessments conducted by human security experts. Engagements can be initiated within 48 hours of request, making it suitable for organizations that need to test new features or changes as part of their development cycle. Key characteristics of the service: - On-demand model: Pentests can be requested at any point, allowing security testing to be integrated into the software development lifecycle as new features are deployed. - Tailored scope: Each engagement is customized to the specific needs and environment of the requesting organization. - Peer review: All findings identified during testing are reviewed by a second security expert before being reported, to ensure accuracy and quality. - Reporting: A PDF report is generated on demand and kept up to date, supporting both internal and external reporting needs. - Communication: The platform integrates with messaging tools (MS Teams and Slack) to allow direct communication between the client and the assigned security expert during the engagement. The service covers a range of vulnerability types, including but not limited to: - Reflected XSS - Stored XSS - DOM-based XSS - SQL Injection (error-based and union-based) - IDOR (Insecure Direct Object Reference) - Authentication bypass Strike also offers a Hybrid Framework that combines this human-led testing with automated/AI-based testing capabilities.
Common questions about Strike Human-Led Pentesting including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Strike Human-Led Pentesting is On-demand human-led PTaaS with peer-reviewed findings and 48hr start, developed by Strike. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with VAPT, Red Team, XSS.
Strike Human-Led Pentesting offers the following core capabilities:
Strike Human-Led Pentesting integrates natively with Microsoft Teams, Slack. Integration support lets security teams connect Strike Human-Led Pentesting to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Strike Human-Led Pentesting is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Strike Human-Led Pentesting is built for security teams handling VAPT, Red Team, XSS, SQL Injection. It supports workflows including on-demand pentest requests with 48-hour start time, customized pentest scope tailored to organization needs, peer review of all findings by a second security expert. Teams typically adopt Strike Human-Led Pentesting when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/strike-human-led-pentesting
Strike Human-Led Pentesting is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://strike.sh/addon/human-led or contact Strike directly.
Popular alternatives to Strike Human-Led Pentesting include:
Compare all Strike Human-Led Pentesting alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/strike-human-led-pentesting
Strike Human-Led Pentesting is for security teams and organizations that need VAPT, Red Team, XSS, SQL Injection, Web Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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