Strike Manual Pentesting Project Description

Strike Manual Pentesting Project is a human-led penetration testing service offered by Strike as an add-on to its platform. It is designed to address complex security risks that require expert human judgment rather than automated scanning alone. The service focuses on: - Deep manual analysis of complex systems and critical application flows by expert security researchers - Business-logic vulnerability testing, with emphasis on multi-step workflows and logic-driven attack scenarios - Targeted retesting of specific remediated findings, available as many times as needed - Tailored testing approaches adapted to the client's specific architecture and risk profile - Full transparency into testing steps, findings, and the rationale behind validation decisions The service is positioned as a complement to automated security tooling, addressing vulnerability classes that automated tools typically miss, such as authentication bypass in multi-step flows, authorization logic flaws, and application-specific business rule violations. It is delivered as a project-based engagement (add-on) within the Strike platform, combining human security expertise with the broader Strike tooling ecosystem. The testing approach is adapted to the client's industry and technical environment.