Human-led manual pentesting service for complex logic and critical asset risks.
Human-led manual pentesting service for complex logic and critical asset risks.
Strike Manual Pentesting Project is a human-led penetration testing service offered by Strike as an add-on to its platform. It is designed to address complex security risks that require expert human judgment rather than automated scanning alone. The service focuses on: - Deep manual analysis of complex systems and critical application flows by expert security researchers - Business-logic vulnerability testing, with emphasis on multi-step workflows and logic-driven attack scenarios - Targeted retesting of specific remediated findings, available as many times as needed - Tailored testing approaches adapted to the client's specific architecture and risk profile - Full transparency into testing steps, findings, and the rationale behind validation decisions The service is positioned as a complement to automated security tooling, addressing vulnerability classes that automated tools typically miss, such as authentication bypass in multi-step flows, authorization logic flaws, and application-specific business rule violations. It is delivered as a project-based engagement (add-on) within the Strike platform, combining human security expertise with the broader Strike tooling ecosystem. The testing approach is adapted to the client's industry and technical environment.
Common questions about Strike Manual Pentesting Project including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Strike Manual Pentesting Project is Human-led manual pentesting service for complex logic and critical asset risks, developed by Strike. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Red Team, VAPT, Black Box Testing.
Strike Manual Pentesting Project offers the following core capabilities:
Strike Manual Pentesting Project is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Strike Manual Pentesting Project is built for security teams handling Red Team, VAPT, Black Box Testing, Vulnerability. It supports workflows including human-led manual penetration testing by expert security researchers, business-logic and multi-step workflow vulnerability testing, targeted retesting of specific remediated findings. Teams typically adopt Strike Manual Pentesting Project when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/strike-manual-pentesting-project
Strike Manual Pentesting Project is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://strike.sh/addon/manual-pentesting-project or contact Strike directly.
Popular alternatives to Strike Manual Pentesting Project include:
Compare all Strike Manual Pentesting Project alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/strike-manual-pentesting-project
Strike Manual Pentesting Project is for security teams and organizations that need Red Team, VAPT, Black Box Testing, Vulnerability, Security Audit. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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