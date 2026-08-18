Hybrid PTaaS platform combining AI scanning with expert hacker validation.
Hybrid PTaaS platform combining AI scanning with expert hacker validation.
Strike PTaaS is a Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that combines AI-driven automated scanning with human expert validation to deliver continuous security testing. The platform operates on a hybrid model, pairing automated tooling with a network of vetted security researchers and penetration testers who validate findings before they are reported. This approach is designed to reduce false positives, with the platform claiming a 97% accuracy rate. Core components of the platform include: - Live Asset Radar: Continuous discovery and monitoring of assets in real time, providing visibility across the attack surface. - Threat Emulation Engine: Executes deep, continuous security tests against discovered assets, simulating attacker techniques. - Remediation Support Hub: Provides detailed impact analysis and step-by-step remediation guidance for identified vulnerabilities. The service targets organizations seeking ongoing security validation rather than point-in-time assessments. It is positioned as a continuous testing solution, as opposed to traditional periodic penetration testing engagements. Strike PTaaS has been used by organizations across financial services, e-commerce, technology, and telecommunications sectors, with clients including Santander, Mercado Libre, Telefonica, Bancolombia, Tripadvisor, PepsiCo, and others across Latin America, the US, Mexico, Brazil, and Europe. The platform reports having identified over 6,000 critical vulnerabilities and mitigated over $4.5 billion in potential risk exposure across its client base.
Common questions about Strike PTaaS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Strike PTaaS is Hybrid PTaaS platform combining AI scanning with expert hacker validation, developed by Strike. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Continuous Testing, VAPT, Vulnerability.
Strike PTaaS offers the following core capabilities:
Strike PTaaS is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Strike PTaaS is built for security teams handling Continuous Testing, VAPT, Vulnerability, Red Team. It supports workflows including live asset discovery and real-time monitoring (live asset radar), ai-driven continuous and deep security test execution (threat emulation engine), human expert validation of ai-generated findings. Teams typically adopt Strike PTaaS when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/strike-ptaas
Strike PTaaS is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://strike.sh/ or contact Strike directly.
Popular alternatives to Strike PTaaS include:
Compare all Strike PTaaS alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/strike-ptaas
Strike PTaaS is for security teams and organizations that need Continuous Testing, VAPT, Vulnerability, Red Team, AI Pentesting. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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