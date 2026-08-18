Strike PTaaS Description

Strike PTaaS is a Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that combines AI-driven automated scanning with human expert validation to deliver continuous security testing. The platform operates on a hybrid model, pairing automated tooling with a network of vetted security researchers and penetration testers who validate findings before they are reported. This approach is designed to reduce false positives, with the platform claiming a 97% accuracy rate. Core components of the platform include: - Live Asset Radar: Continuous discovery and monitoring of assets in real time, providing visibility across the attack surface. - Threat Emulation Engine: Executes deep, continuous security tests against discovered assets, simulating attacker techniques. - Remediation Support Hub: Provides detailed impact analysis and step-by-step remediation guidance for identified vulnerabilities. The service targets organizations seeking ongoing security validation rather than point-in-time assessments. It is positioned as a continuous testing solution, as opposed to traditional periodic penetration testing engagements. Strike PTaaS has been used by organizations across financial services, e-commerce, technology, and telecommunications sectors, with clients including Santander, Mercado Libre, Telefonica, Bancolombia, Tripadvisor, PepsiCo, and others across Latin America, the US, Mexico, Brazil, and Europe. The platform reports having identified over 6,000 critical vulnerabilities and mitigated over $4.5 billion in potential risk exposure across its client base.