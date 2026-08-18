Autonomous AI agent platform for continuous pentesting with verified exploits.
Autonomous AI agent platform for continuous pentesting with verified exploits.
CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting is an autonomous penetration testing platform that deploys AI agents to continuously attack and assess an organization's infrastructure, applications, and APIs. Core functionality: - AI agents autonomously conduct offensive security testing against target environments - Agents build a contextual model of the target application and adapt their attack strategy dynamically, rather than following static checklists or playbooks - Every finding is validated through real exploitation, producing reproducible proof-of-concept exploits rather than theoretical risk scores - The platform maps trust relationships across services, APIs, and infrastructure to identify and chain multiple weaknesses into realistic attack paths - Testing runs continuously rather than on a point-in-time basis, covering new deployments, configuration changes, and emerging threats in real time - Findings are accompanied by verified remediation guidance Target use cases: - Organizations seeking continuous coverage of their external and internal attack surface - Teams that need actionable, exploit-verified vulnerability findings - Replacing or supplementing traditional annual penetration tests with ongoing automated testing The platform is positioned as an alternative to traditional penetration testing engagements, offering continuous, autonomous operation without the scheduling constraints of human-led assessments. Research case studies published by CodeWall document findings such as hardcoded credentials, SQL injection chains, and unauthenticated data exposure endpoints discovered by the autonomous agent.
Common questions about CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting is Autonomous AI agent platform for continuous pentesting with verified exploits, developed by CodeWall. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, Red Team, Continuous Testing.
CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting offers the following core capabilities:
CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, Red Team, Continuous Testing, Vulnerability Exploitation. It supports workflows including autonomous ai agent-driven penetration testing, real exploit-based finding validation with proof-of-concept output, adaptive attack strategy that builds a contextual model of the target. Teams typically adopt CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/codewall-ai-powered-pentesting
CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://codewall.ai/ or contact CodeWall directly.
Popular alternatives to CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting include:
Compare all CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/codewall-ai-powered-pentesting
CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, Red Team, Continuous Testing, Vulnerability Exploitation, Attack Paths. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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