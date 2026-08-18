CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting Description

CodeWall AI-Powered Pentesting is an autonomous penetration testing platform that deploys AI agents to continuously attack and assess an organization's infrastructure, applications, and APIs. Core functionality: - AI agents autonomously conduct offensive security testing against target environments - Agents build a contextual model of the target application and adapt their attack strategy dynamically, rather than following static checklists or playbooks - Every finding is validated through real exploitation, producing reproducible proof-of-concept exploits rather than theoretical risk scores - The platform maps trust relationships across services, APIs, and infrastructure to identify and chain multiple weaknesses into realistic attack paths - Testing runs continuously rather than on a point-in-time basis, covering new deployments, configuration changes, and emerging threats in real time - Findings are accompanied by verified remediation guidance Target use cases: - Organizations seeking continuous coverage of their external and internal attack surface - Teams that need actionable, exploit-verified vulnerability findings - Replacing or supplementing traditional annual penetration tests with ongoing automated testing The platform is positioned as an alternative to traditional penetration testing engagements, offering continuous, autonomous operation without the scheduling constraints of human-led assessments. Research case studies published by CodeWall document findings such as hardcoded credentials, SQL injection chains, and unauthenticated data exposure endpoints discovered by the autonomous agent.