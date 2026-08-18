Public benchmark of Cipher AI pentesting agent vs. 104 XBOW challenges.
Public benchmark of Cipher AI pentesting agent vs. 104 XBOW challenges.
APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark is a publicly published benchmark evaluation that documents the performance of Cipher, an AI-powered automated penetration testing agent, against the full 104-challenge XBOW benchmark suite. The benchmark measures Cipher's ability to perform black-box security assessments — given only a target URL — and produces audit-ready reports, exploit scripts, and raw findings data, including documented misses. Key benchmark results: - 104 benchmarks run - 602 total findings identified - 86.7% detection rate - 80 chained exploits produced - 214 Critical or High severity findings Severity distribution across findings: - Critical: 111 - High: 103 - Medium: 190 - Low: 198 Vulnerability types covered include: Information Disclosure, Missing Security Headers, Missing Rate Limiting, Authentication Bypass, Reflected XSS, Insecure Cookie Configuration, CSRF, Hardcoded Credentials, RCE, IDOR, SSRF, SQL Injection, Stored XSS, Command Injection, Path Traversal, Privilege Escalation, Server-Side Template Injection, and others. The benchmark also includes an industry comparison table showing Cipher's results alongside other AI agents (SQUR, XBOW) and human pentesters (Principal Pentester with 20+ years experience, Staff Pentester) on the same 104-challenge suite. Cipher is priced at $999 per assessment, with a reported turnaround of approximately 2 hours to audit-ready output. Full benchmark data, reports, and reproducible exploit scripts are published on GitHub.
Common questions about APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark is Public benchmark of Cipher AI pentesting agent vs. 104 XBOW challenges, developed by APX Labs. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, Benchmark, Black Box Testing.
APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark offers the following core capabilities:
APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark integrates natively with GitHub. Integration support lets security teams connect APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, Benchmark, Black Box Testing, Penetration Testing Framework. It supports workflows including black-box automated penetration testing via ai agent, full xbow 104-challenge benchmark suite execution, exploit script generation for identified vulnerabilities. Teams typically adopt APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/apx-labs-cipher-xbow-validation-benchmark
APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://apxlabs.ai/benchmark/xben or contact APX Labs directly.
Popular alternatives to APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark include:
Compare all APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/apx-labs-cipher-xbow-validation-benchmark
APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, Benchmark, Black Box Testing, Penetration Testing Framework, Vulnerability. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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