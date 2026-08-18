APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark Description

APX Labs Cipher XBOW Validation Benchmark is a publicly published benchmark evaluation that documents the performance of Cipher, an AI-powered automated penetration testing agent, against the full 104-challenge XBOW benchmark suite. The benchmark measures Cipher's ability to perform black-box security assessments — given only a target URL — and produces audit-ready reports, exploit scripts, and raw findings data, including documented misses. Key benchmark results: - 104 benchmarks run - 602 total findings identified - 86.7% detection rate - 80 chained exploits produced - 214 Critical or High severity findings Severity distribution across findings: - Critical: 111 - High: 103 - Medium: 190 - Low: 198 Vulnerability types covered include: Information Disclosure, Missing Security Headers, Missing Rate Limiting, Authentication Bypass, Reflected XSS, Insecure Cookie Configuration, CSRF, Hardcoded Credentials, RCE, IDOR, SSRF, SQL Injection, Stored XSS, Command Injection, Path Traversal, Privilege Escalation, Server-Side Template Injection, and others. The benchmark also includes an industry comparison table showing Cipher's results alongside other AI agents (SQUR, XBOW) and human pentesters (Principal Pentester with 20+ years experience, Staff Pentester) on the same 104-challenge suite. Cipher is priced at $999 per assessment, with a reported turnaround of approximately 2 hours to audit-ready output. Full benchmark data, reports, and reproducible exploit scripts are published on GitHub.