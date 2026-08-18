Agentic AI platform for continuous, full-lifecycle penetration testing.
Agentic AI platform for continuous, full-lifecycle penetration testing.
Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform is a commercial offensive security platform designed to support the full penetration testing lifecycle, from scoping and discovery through execution, findings analysis, remediation, and verification. The platform combines human-led workflows with autonomous AI-driven testing through a multi-agent architecture. Specialized agents handle distinct roles such as mapping, execution, and analysis, coordinated by a dedicated orchestrator. Memory persists across testing cycles, allowing each engagement to build on prior context. Core capabilities include: - Unified pentest lifecycle management covering all phases in a structured, repeatable workflow - Agentic AI testing with human-in-the-loop controls that surface critical decisions for operator approval before the agent proceeds - Agentic safety controls that enforce pre-defined scope, permitted actions, and intensity limits before and during test execution - Intelligent risk prioritization that ranks findings by confirmed exploitability and business impact, going beyond CVSS scores - Delta testing that targets only what has changed in the environment (deployments, fixes, configuration updates), carrying forward prior context and findings - Automated report generation that produces reports as testing runs, with customizable templates, formats, and evidence standards for different stakeholder audiences The platform is designed to support both internal security teams and penetration testing service providers. It is positioned for continuous use rather than point-in-time engagements, enabling ongoing offensive testing without dependency on human availability or scheduling constraints.
Common questions about Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform is Agentic AI platform for continuous, full-lifecycle penetration testing, developed by Plainsea. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, Penetration Testing Framework, Continuous Testing.
Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, Penetration Testing Framework, Continuous Testing, Red Team. It supports workflows including unified penetration testing lifecycle management (scoping to remediation verification), multi-agent ai system with specialized agents for mapping, execution, and analysis, human-in-the-loop controls for critical decision approval during agent execution. Teams typically adopt Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/plainsea-agentic-penetration-testing-platform
Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://plainsea.com/platform or contact Plainsea directly.
Popular alternatives to Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform include:
Compare all Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/plainsea-agentic-penetration-testing-platform
Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, Penetration Testing Framework, Continuous Testing, Red Team, Agentic AI Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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