Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform Description

Plainsea Agentic Penetration Testing Platform is a commercial offensive security platform designed to support the full penetration testing lifecycle, from scoping and discovery through execution, findings analysis, remediation, and verification. The platform combines human-led workflows with autonomous AI-driven testing through a multi-agent architecture. Specialized agents handle distinct roles such as mapping, execution, and analysis, coordinated by a dedicated orchestrator. Memory persists across testing cycles, allowing each engagement to build on prior context. Core capabilities include: - Unified pentest lifecycle management covering all phases in a structured, repeatable workflow - Agentic AI testing with human-in-the-loop controls that surface critical decisions for operator approval before the agent proceeds - Agentic safety controls that enforce pre-defined scope, permitted actions, and intensity limits before and during test execution - Intelligent risk prioritization that ranks findings by confirmed exploitability and business impact, going beyond CVSS scores - Delta testing that targets only what has changed in the environment (deployments, fixes, configuration updates), carrying forward prior context and findings - Automated report generation that produces reports as testing runs, with customizable templates, formats, and evidence standards for different stakeholder audiences The platform is designed to support both internal security teams and penetration testing service providers. It is positioned for continuous use rather than point-in-time engagements, enabling ongoing offensive testing without dependency on human availability or scheduling constraints.