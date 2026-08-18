Parameter Pentesting Description

Parameter Pentesting is an autonomous AI-driven penetration testing service that conducts automated security assessments of web applications and APIs. The platform operates through a three-phase process: Probe: AI agents map the target's attack surface by enumerating endpoints, parameters, and authentication flows. Input can be a source code repository, an OpenAPI specification, or a live application URL. The platform supports whitebox, greybox, and blackbox testing modes. Exploit: Multiple AI agents work in parallel to test real attack paths against the identified surface. Agents attempt to exploit vulnerabilities by mimicking attacker behavior rather than running static checklists. Focus areas include authentication bypass, IDOR (Insecure Direct Object Reference), and multi-tenant isolation flaws. Verify: Each finding is reproduced from a clean state before being reported. Unverified findings are discarded. The platform claims under 1% false positives. Verified findings include impact descriptions, reproduction steps, and suggested fixes. Reporting: The platform generates multiple report types from a single pentest run: - Executive summary for leadership - Customer-facing report for external sharing - Auditor report mapped to SOC 2 and ISO 27001 frameworks - Remediation report tracking fix status Additional capabilities include: - Automated fix suggestions in the form of pull requests - Live agent activity monitoring during a pentest - Controlled escalation: agents pause on exploitable findings and require opt-in before chaining exploits - Re-testing after fixes are applied The service is backed by Y Combinator and was built by a team with prior security work at organizations including Apple, Google, Microsoft, the U.S. Department of Defense, T-Mobile, Epic Games, AT&T, and Yahoo.