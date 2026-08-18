Autonomous AI pentest platform delivering audit-grade reports in hours.
Autonomous AI pentest platform delivering audit-grade reports in hours.
Parameter Pentesting is an autonomous AI-driven penetration testing service that conducts automated security assessments of web applications and APIs. The platform operates through a three-phase process: Probe: AI agents map the target's attack surface by enumerating endpoints, parameters, and authentication flows. Input can be a source code repository, an OpenAPI specification, or a live application URL. The platform supports whitebox, greybox, and blackbox testing modes. Exploit: Multiple AI agents work in parallel to test real attack paths against the identified surface. Agents attempt to exploit vulnerabilities by mimicking attacker behavior rather than running static checklists. Focus areas include authentication bypass, IDOR (Insecure Direct Object Reference), and multi-tenant isolation flaws. Verify: Each finding is reproduced from a clean state before being reported. Unverified findings are discarded. The platform claims under 1% false positives. Verified findings include impact descriptions, reproduction steps, and suggested fixes. Reporting: The platform generates multiple report types from a single pentest run: - Executive summary for leadership - Customer-facing report for external sharing - Auditor report mapped to SOC 2 and ISO 27001 frameworks - Remediation report tracking fix status Additional capabilities include: - Automated fix suggestions in the form of pull requests - Live agent activity monitoring during a pentest - Controlled escalation: agents pause on exploitable findings and require opt-in before chaining exploits - Re-testing after fixes are applied The service is backed by Y Combinator and was built by a team with prior security work at organizations including Apple, Google, Microsoft, the U.S. Department of Defense, T-Mobile, Epic Games, AT&T, and Yahoo.
Common questions about Parameter Pentesting including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Parameter Pentesting is Autonomous AI pentest platform delivering audit-grade reports in hours, developed by Parameter. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, Penetration Testing Framework, DAST.
Parameter Pentesting offers the following core capabilities:
Parameter Pentesting is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Parameter Pentesting is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, Penetration Testing Framework, DAST, VAPT. It supports workflows including autonomous ai agent-based attack surface mapping across endpoints, parameters, and auth flows, parallel multi-agent exploitation of real attack paths (auth bypass, idor, tenant isolation), automated finding verification with reproduction from clean state and under 1% false positives. Teams typically adopt Parameter Pentesting when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/parameter-pentesting
Parameter Pentesting is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.parameter.ai/pentesting or contact Parameter directly.
Popular alternatives to Parameter Pentesting include:
Compare all Parameter Pentesting alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/parameter-pentesting
Parameter Pentesting is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, Penetration Testing Framework, DAST, VAPT, Continuous Testing. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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