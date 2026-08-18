APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) Description

APX Labs Arsenal is a dual-product suite consisting of Cipher and Niro, designed to address security vulnerabilities in AI-written code across both pre-deployment and post-deployment stages. Cipher is an AI-driven penetration testing engine that targets live, deployed applications. Rather than relying on signature matching or static checklists, it builds a model of the target system and reasons through potential attack paths. It chains low-severity vulnerabilities into critical exploit chains and produces reproducible proof-of-concept exploits alongside a report. Each assessment is completed in under 2 hours at a flat rate of $999, with retesting included. Cipher is intended for continuous assessment of live applications, covering all endpoints, integrations, and business logic. Niro is a CI/CD-integrated security tool that functions as an automated pentester for pull requests. When a PR is opened, Niro reads the code diff, probes it for exploitable vulnerabilities, drafts a remediation patch compatible with the developer's coding agent, and re-tests until all findings are resolved before marking the PR safe to merge. Niro is designed to prevent vulnerable code from reaching production and is priced on a per-PR, per-deployment basis. Together, the two products are intended to close the security loop: - Cipher addresses vulnerabilities in code that has already been deployed - Niro prevents new vulnerabilities from being introduced during development Key distinctions: - Cipher scope: entire running application (post-deployment) - Niro scope: code diff within a pull request (pre-deployment, CI/CD stage) - Both products are positioned for teams working with AI-generated code