AI-driven pentest suite: Cipher tests live apps, Niro secures PRs in CI/CD.
AI-driven pentest suite: Cipher tests live apps, Niro secures PRs in CI/CD.
APX Labs Arsenal is a dual-product suite consisting of Cipher and Niro, designed to address security vulnerabilities in AI-written code across both pre-deployment and post-deployment stages. Cipher is an AI-driven penetration testing engine that targets live, deployed applications. Rather than relying on signature matching or static checklists, it builds a model of the target system and reasons through potential attack paths. It chains low-severity vulnerabilities into critical exploit chains and produces reproducible proof-of-concept exploits alongside a report. Each assessment is completed in under 2 hours at a flat rate of $999, with retesting included. Cipher is intended for continuous assessment of live applications, covering all endpoints, integrations, and business logic. Niro is a CI/CD-integrated security tool that functions as an automated pentester for pull requests. When a PR is opened, Niro reads the code diff, probes it for exploitable vulnerabilities, drafts a remediation patch compatible with the developer's coding agent, and re-tests until all findings are resolved before marking the PR safe to merge. Niro is designed to prevent vulnerable code from reaching production and is priced on a per-PR, per-deployment basis. Together, the two products are intended to close the security loop: - Cipher addresses vulnerabilities in code that has already been deployed - Niro prevents new vulnerabilities from being introduced during development Key distinctions: - Cipher scope: entire running application (post-deployment) - Niro scope: code diff within a pull request (pre-deployment, CI/CD stage) - Both products are positioned for teams working with AI-generated code
Common questions about APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) is AI-driven pentest suite: Cipher tests live apps, Niro secures PRs in CI/CD, developed by APX Labs. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, DAST, CI/CD.
APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) offers the following core capabilities:
APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) integrates natively with Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, Codex. Integration support lets security teams connect APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, DAST, CI/CD, Penetration Testing Framework. It supports workflows including ai-driven reasoning-based penetration testing of live applications (cipher), automated pull request security review and pentesting (niro), vulnerability chaining — combines low-severity bugs into critical attack paths. Teams typically adopt APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/apx-labs-arsenal-cipher-and-niro
APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://apxlabs.ai/products or contact APX Labs directly.
Popular alternatives to APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) include:
Compare all APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/apx-labs-arsenal-cipher-and-niro
APX Labs Arsenal (Cipher & Niro) is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, DAST, CI/CD, Penetration Testing Framework, Vulnerability. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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