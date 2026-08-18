AI-autonomous pentesting platform for continuous web, API & AI app testing.
AI-autonomous pentesting platform for continuous web, API & AI app testing.
Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform is an AI-driven penetration testing platform that conducts continuous, automated security assessments across web applications, APIs, AI applications, and networks. The platform operates through an autonomous agent that performs the following stages: - Recon: Enumerates the target environment, mapping endpoints, services, and business logic flows to build a contextual model of the attack surface. - Attack: Designs and executes exploratory, unscripted attack sequences tailored to each target, forming and testing hypotheses about potential vulnerabilities rather than following fixed scripts. - Chain: Links individual findings into full attack paths, demonstrating proven business impact within the target environment. - Remediate: Produces reproducible, prioritized, and actionable findings with fix guidance intended to feed into development and security team workflows. - Repeat: Continuously retests the environment to validate remediation and track changes to the attack surface over time. Test types supported: - Blackbox: External attacker perspective with only a target URL provided. - Greybox: Authenticated testing using supplied credentials. - Whitebox: Ingests internal context for deeper validation and attack chaining. Compliance standards covered include OWASP, NIST, SOC 1 & 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. The platform is designed to require no sensors, no integrations, and no setup — only a target is needed to initiate a pentest. Network pentesting is listed as coming soon.
Common questions about Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform is AI-autonomous pentesting platform for continuous web, API & AI app testing, developed by Alt Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, Continuous Testing, Attack Paths.
Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, Continuous Testing, Attack Paths, DAST. It supports workflows including autonomous ai-driven penetration testing agent, continuous and automated attack surface testing, blackbox, greybox, and whitebox test modes. Teams typically adopt Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/alt-security-autonomous-pentesting-platform
Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://alt.security/product or contact Alt Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform include:
Compare all Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/alt-security-autonomous-pentesting-platform
Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, Continuous Testing, Attack Paths, DAST, Reconnaissance. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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