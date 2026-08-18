Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform Description

Alt Security Autonomous Pentesting Platform is an AI-driven penetration testing platform that conducts continuous, automated security assessments across web applications, APIs, AI applications, and networks. The platform operates through an autonomous agent that performs the following stages: - Recon: Enumerates the target environment, mapping endpoints, services, and business logic flows to build a contextual model of the attack surface. - Attack: Designs and executes exploratory, unscripted attack sequences tailored to each target, forming and testing hypotheses about potential vulnerabilities rather than following fixed scripts. - Chain: Links individual findings into full attack paths, demonstrating proven business impact within the target environment. - Remediate: Produces reproducible, prioritized, and actionable findings with fix guidance intended to feed into development and security team workflows. - Repeat: Continuously retests the environment to validate remediation and track changes to the attack surface over time. Test types supported: - Blackbox: External attacker perspective with only a target URL provided. - Greybox: Authenticated testing using supplied credentials. - Whitebox: Ingests internal context for deeper validation and attack chaining. Compliance standards covered include OWASP, NIST, SOC 1 & 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. The platform is designed to require no sensors, no integrations, and no setup — only a target is needed to initiate a pentest. Network pentesting is listed as coming soon.