Hardware SOM providing OS-independent microsegmentation for edge devices.

Key features: Retransmission Device (RTD): Decouples network connection from the host OS, preventing network-based attacks from reaching the system or applications, Asset Cloaking: Makes the connected device invisible to other devices on the local network, preventing unwanted discovery or probing, Captive Portal Protection: Enhanced security for devices connecting to public captive portal networks (e.g., airport or hotel Wi-Fi), Hardware-enforced microsegmentation via M.2 module, operating independently of the host OS and cloud services, Centralized policy enforcement and administrative control via the Byos Management Console