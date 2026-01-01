Top picks: Zero Networks Microsegmentation, Versa Secure SD-LAN, Illumio Zero Trust Security — plus 32 more compared.Network Security
Evaluating Knocknoc alternatives comes down to matching Network Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Knocknoc is a commercial Microsegmentation tool developed by Knocknoc. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Zero Networks Microsegmentation, Versa Secure SD-LAN, Illumio Zero Trust Security, Zentera Zero Trust Security, and Byos Secure Lobby. All 35 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Knocknoc, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls
Shares 3 capabilities with Knocknoc: Remote Access, Microsegmentation, Network Segmentation
Software-defined LAN switching with Zero Trust security and centralized mgmt.
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and ZTNA capabilities
SDN overlay for encrypted, microsegmented remote access to IT/OT endpoints.
Hardware SOM providing OS-independent microsegmentation for edge devices.
Zero trust service mesh platform for apps, APIs, and AI across hybrid cloud.
Shares 3 capabilities with Knocknoc: Zero Trust Architecture, Microsegmentation, Network Segmentation
Agentless app zero trust with process-level microsegmentation and runtime protection.
Shares 3 capabilities with Knocknoc: Zero Trust Architecture, Microsegmentation, Network Segmentation
Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls
Software-defined LAN switching with Zero Trust security and centralized mgmt.
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and ZTNA capabilities
SDN overlay for encrypted, microsegmented remote access to IT/OT endpoints.
Hardware SOM providing OS-independent microsegmentation for edge devices.
Zero trust service mesh platform for apps, APIs, and AI across hybrid cloud.
Agentless app zero trust with process-level microsegmentation and runtime protection.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Centralized policy engine for microsegmentation and breach containment
Hardware-enforced microsegmentation platform replacing Jump Boxes.
Network containment tool using TTL/hop limits to restrict data travel distance.
Real-time microsegmentation platform for enterprise security (now defunct).
IoT device creating secure network segments for remote workers
Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless
Network security & observability platform for Kubernetes environments
Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications.
Hardware data diode TAP enforcing unidirectional 1G/10G network traffic flow.
Enforces mTLS & NHI credential controls to reduce workload attack surface.
Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control
SDN-based moving target defense that obfuscates network topology and traffic.
Network hop-limiting platform that reduces attack surface for MSSPs.
Continuously tests network isolation/segmentation by detecting unexpected leaks.
AI-powered DDI (DNS, DHCP, IPAM) and ADC management platform.
AI-driven network segmentation platform with automated policy generation
AI-powered network segmentation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments
Identity-based microsegmentation solution for network access control
Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability
Enterprise platform for Kubernetes networking, security, and observability
Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments
AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform
Microsegmentation platform preventing lateral movement across hybrid multi-cloud
Enterprise Kubernetes networking platform built on Cilium and eBPF
Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.
Romana automates cloud-native network isolation and distributed firewall policies for Kubernetes and OpenStack environments using topology-aware IPAM without overlays.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Knocknoc.
The most popular alternatives to Knocknoc include Zero Networks Microsegmentation, Versa Secure SD-LAN, Illumio Zero Trust Security, Zentera Zero Trust Security, and Byos Secure Lobby. These Microsegmentation tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 35 alternatives to Knocknoc listed on CybersecTools, all within the Microsegmentation category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Knocknoc is a commercial Microsegmentation tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Knocknoc is a Microsegmentation tool within the broader Network Security category. It is used by security professionals for microsegmentation capabilities and can be compared against 35 similar tools.