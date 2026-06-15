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Microsegmentation tools draw fine-grained security boundaries around individual workloads, applications, and processes, so east-west traffic is allowed only where there is a documented reason for it. The point is to stop lateral movement: when an attacker lands on one host, default-deny segmentation keeps them from pivoting across a flat internal network to reach what actually matters. Most platforms work by first mapping real application dependencies, then letting you author allow-list policy that travels with the workload instead of being pinned to a VLAN or firewall rule. The category comes into play when segmentation by subnet has hit its limit, when an audit or cyber-insurance questionnaire asks how blast radius is contained, or as a concrete control on the path to a zero trust architecture.
We cover 35 Microsegmentation tools, 2 free and 33 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
SDN-based moving target defense that obfuscates network topology and traffic.
Enforces mTLS & NHI credential controls to reduce workload attack surface.
Hardware data diode TAP enforcing unidirectional 1G/10G network traffic flow.
Agentless app zero trust with process-level microsegmentation and runtime protection.
Zero trust service mesh platform for apps, APIs, and AI across hybrid cloud.
Real-time microsegmentation platform for enterprise security (now defunct).
AI-powered DDI (DNS, DHCP, IPAM) and ADC management platform.
Continuously tests network isolation/segmentation by detecting unexpected leaks.
Network hop-limiting platform that reduces attack surface for MSSPs.
Network containment tool using TTL/hop limits to restrict data travel distance.
Hardware SOM providing OS-independent microsegmentation for edge devices.
Hardware-enforced microsegmentation platform replacing Jump Boxes.
SDN overlay for encrypted, microsegmented remote access to IT/OT endpoints.
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and ZTNA capabilities
Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls
Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications.
Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments
Enterprise Kubernetes networking platform built on Cilium and eBPF
Enterprise platform for Kubernetes networking, security, and observability
Network security & observability platform for Kubernetes environments
Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection
Centralized policy engine for microsegmentation and breach containment
Microsegmentation platform preventing lateral movement across hybrid multi-cloud
Common questions about Microsegmentation tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Microsegmentation is a security technique that isolates workloads from each other at a granular level, controlling the east-west (server-to-server) traffic that traditional perimeter firewalls never see. Instead of one trusted internal zone, each workload gets its own policy boundary, so a compromised host cannot freely move laterally to reach databases, domain controllers, or other crown-jewel systems.
Network segmentation splits the network into broad zones using VLANs and subnets, and a firewall mostly inspects north-south traffic crossing the perimeter. Microsegmentation goes deeper: it enforces allow-list policy between individual workloads, often down to the process or port level, and that policy follows the workload across data centers and clouds rather than being tied to an IP address or physical location.
Start with where your workloads actually live. Agent-based host enforcement suits servers and VMs you control; agentless or fabric-based approaches fit unmanaged devices, OT, and IoT. Weigh the quality of dependency mapping, how policy is authored and tested in a monitor-only mode before enforcement, performance overhead, and whether it covers your full estate including Kubernetes and legacy systems without forcing a separate tool per environment.
Cloud security groups, host firewalls, and Kubernetes network policies can deliver real segmentation for free if your estate is small and homogeneous. The case for a commercial tool grows with scale and heterogeneity: visualizing dependencies across thousands of workloads, authoring consistent policy across clouds and on-prem, simulating changes safely, and proving the control to auditors. Most teams hit a management-overhead wall before native controls run out of capability.
No, but it is one of the most tangible ways to implement zero trust on the network. Zero trust is the broader principle that no traffic is trusted by default, spanning identity, device, and access decisions. Microsegmentation applies that default-deny posture specifically to workload-to-workload communication, which is why it shows up so often as an early, measurable step in zero trust programs.