Microsegmentation tools draw fine-grained security boundaries around individual workloads, applications, and processes, so east-west traffic is allowed only where there is a documented reason for it. The point is to stop lateral movement: when an attacker lands on one host, default-deny segmentation keeps them from pivoting across a flat internal network to reach what actually matters. Most platforms work by first mapping real application dependencies, then letting you author allow-list policy that travels with the workload instead of being pinned to a VLAN or firewall rule. The category comes into play when segmentation by subnet has hit its limit, when an audit or cyber-insurance questionnaire asks how blast radius is contained, or as a concrete control on the path to a zero trust architecture.

The most comprehensive Microsegmentation directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

Read more

We cover 35 Microsegmentation tools , 2 free and 33 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.