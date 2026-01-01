Versa Secure SD-LAN Description

Versa Secure SD-LAN is a software-defined switching solution that unifies switching, routing, and security into a centrally managed platform. The product enforces Zero Trust policies directly within the switching fabric to control access for employees, guests, and IoT devices based on security posture and privileges. The solution provides continuous real-time posture assessment to track lateral movement with end device risk assessment. It implements microsegmentation for granular placement of users, devices, and applications to limit movement and reduce risk. The platform automatically identifies, classifies, and secures users, applications, and devices including unmanaged and IoT devices. Versa Secure SD-LAN offers inline flow-level reporting from Ethernet switches and complete visibility into IoT and OT devices based on traffic patterns and access. Exported user, application, and traffic flow data gets captured and analyzed by Versa Analytics to provide visibility and actionable insights. The platform features Zero Touch Provisioning, Dynamic Smart Ports, and template-driven policies to reduce deployment time. It manages switching, routing, and security policies through a single software-defined platform. Built-in AI/ML analytics detect and resolve performance or security issues.