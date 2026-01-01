Top picks: Beyond Encryption Mailock for Outlook, Beyond Encryption Mailock for M365, Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email — plus 35 more compared.Email & Messaging Security
Evaluating Honeycake Email alternatives comes down to matching Email & Messaging Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Honeycake Email is a commercial Email Encryption tool developed by Honeycake. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Beyond Encryption Mailock for Outlook, Beyond Encryption Mailock for M365, Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email, Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise, and Beyond Encryption Mailock Automated. All 38 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Honeycake Email, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Outlook add-in for end-to-end email encryption with recipient auth & revoke.
Shares 4 capabilities with Honeycake Email: Encryption, Sensitive Data, Microsoft, Outlook
AES-256 encrypted email add-on for M365 with auth & revocation.
Shares 3 capabilities with Honeycake Email: Encryption, Microsoft, Outlook
Encrypted email platform with recipient verification, tracking, and revocation.
Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth.
Automated bulk secure email encryption & delivery for enterprise orgs.
Email encryption gateway, secure file transfer, and energy market comms suite.
Free encrypted email tool with Q&A recipient auth for individuals.
Email encryption solution for secure information exchange via email
Outlook add-in for end-to-end email encryption with recipient auth & revoke.
AES-256 encrypted email add-on for M365 with auth & revocation.
Encrypted email platform with recipient verification, tracking, and revocation.
Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth.
Automated bulk secure email encryption & delivery for enterprise orgs.
Email encryption gateway, secure file transfer, and energy market comms suite.
Free encrypted email tool with Q&A recipient auth for individuals.
Email encryption solution for secure information exchange via email
Secure email platform with encryption, DLP, and policy automation
AI-powered email encryption solution for compliance with HIPAA, FINRA, FERPA
End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365
Email encryption solution for securing sensitive data in email communications
Email encryption software using FIPS 140-2 compliant modules and RSA keys
Secure email gateway with automated DLP and zero-knowledge encryption
End-to-end email encryption for Gmail and Outlook with access controls
Automated email & SaaS encryption gateway with DLP rules & access controls
Email encryption solution with access control, tracking, and revocation
Email encryption service with automated delivery and compliance tracking
End-to-end email encryption solution with centralized policy management
E2EE solution for emails, files & SaaS apps with user-held encryption keys.
End-to-end Gmail encryption with user-controlled keys and trusted contacts.
E2E encryption for healthcare emails, files & apps protecting ePHI/PII.
E2EE solution for education covering emails, files, and apps.
S/MIME certificates for end-to-end email encryption and signing.
White-label branding layer for Echoworx's email encryption platform.
Cloud-based email encryption service using PKI, S/MIME & X.509 for orgs.
End-to-end encrypted email & file sharing with zero-trust architecture.
Enterprise admin module for encrypted email & file sharing with E-discovery controls.
E2E encrypted email for regulated industries handling CUI and ITAR data.
Email encryption solution for secure organizational communications.
Enterprise email security via encrypted stealth-links, bypassing SMTP vulnerabilities.
HIPAA-compliant email, marketing, and forms platform for healthcare orgs.
Free E2E encrypted email & file sharing for browser and desktop.
End-to-end email encryption for Gmail with granular access controls
Encryption and data privacy solution for Google Workspace applications
Cloud-based email encryption with automated DLP policies and delivery methods
Secure email solution for recruiters to encrypt and share sensitive candidate data
HIPAA-compliant email encryption for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Honeycake Email.
The most popular alternatives to Honeycake Email include Beyond Encryption Mailock for Outlook, Beyond Encryption Mailock for M365, Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email, Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise, and Beyond Encryption Mailock Automated. These Email Encryption tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 38 alternatives to Honeycake Email listed on CybersecTools, all within the Email Encryption category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Honeycake Email is a commercial Email Encryption tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Honeycake Email is a Email Encryption tool within the broader Email & Messaging Security category. It is used by security professionals for email encryption capabilities and can be compared against 38 similar tools.