Zivver Secure Email Gateway Logo

Zivver Secure Email Gateway

Secure email gateway with automated DLP and zero-knowledge encryption

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Zivver Secure Email Gateway Description

Zivver Secure Email Gateway is an email security solution that combines data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities with automated encryption to protect sensitive information in outbound emails. The product operates as a gateway solution that integrates with existing email infrastructure. The DLP Gateway component automatically scans outgoing emails to detect sensitive content and applies security measures based on predefined rules. This detection operates silently without requiring user intervention. The Encryption Gateway applies zero-knowledge encryption to all outgoing emails, ensuring only intended recipients can access the information. The solution integrates with email clients and infrastructure without requiring changes to user workflows or additional software installations. Users can continue sending emails through their normal email client while the gateway applies security controls in the background. The product supports compliance with regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and DORA. It includes capabilities for preventing unauthorized data sharing, detecting incorrect recipients, and providing email recall functionality. The solution is designed to work across multiple devices, including personal devices used by employees. Zivver Secure Email Gateway holds multiple security certifications including CSA STAR, NIST Cyber Security Framework compliance, and Privacy Verified accreditation.

Zivver Secure Email Gateway FAQ

Common questions about Zivver Secure Email Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zivver Secure Email Gateway is Secure email gateway with automated DLP and zero-knowledge encryption developed by Zivver. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, DLP, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →