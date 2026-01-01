Zivver Secure Email Gateway
Zivver Secure Email Gateway
Zivver Secure Email Gateway Description
Zivver Secure Email Gateway is an email security solution that combines data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities with automated encryption to protect sensitive information in outbound emails. The product operates as a gateway solution that integrates with existing email infrastructure. The DLP Gateway component automatically scans outgoing emails to detect sensitive content and applies security measures based on predefined rules. This detection operates silently without requiring user intervention. The Encryption Gateway applies zero-knowledge encryption to all outgoing emails, ensuring only intended recipients can access the information. The solution integrates with email clients and infrastructure without requiring changes to user workflows or additional software installations. Users can continue sending emails through their normal email client while the gateway applies security controls in the background. The product supports compliance with regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and DORA. It includes capabilities for preventing unauthorized data sharing, detecting incorrect recipients, and providing email recall functionality. The solution is designed to work across multiple devices, including personal devices used by employees. Zivver Secure Email Gateway holds multiple security certifications including CSA STAR, NIST Cyber Security Framework compliance, and Privacy Verified accreditation.
Zivver Secure Email Gateway FAQ
Common questions about Zivver Secure Email Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zivver Secure Email Gateway is Secure email gateway with automated DLP and zero-knowledge encryption developed by Zivver. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, DLP, Data Loss Prevention.
