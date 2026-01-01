INKY Email Encryption
INKY Email Encryption Description
INKY Email Encryption is a component of INKY's Behavioral Email Security Platform designed to protect sensitive data transmitted via email. The solution aims to simplify the email encryption process to increase user adoption within organizations. The product is part of a broader email security platform that includes multiple protection layers for inbound, outbound, and internal mail. INKY Email Encryption works alongside other security features including phishing protection, attachment analysis, and data loss prevention capabilities. The encryption functionality is designed to prevent data leaks while maintaining ease of use for end users. It integrates with the company's broader email security infrastructure to provide comprehensive protection for email communications. INKY's platform supports deployment across multiple email environments including Microsoft 365, Exchange, and Google Workspace. The solution is offered through various channel partners including MSPs and MSSPs, with multi-tenancy support for managed service providers. The encryption feature is positioned as part of an integrated approach to email security that combines threat blocking, data leak prevention, and user education components within a single platform.
