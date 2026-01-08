Egress Protect
End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365
Egress Protect
End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Egress Protect is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Egress Protect Description
Egress Protect is an email encryption solution that provides end-to-end encryption for email communications. The product integrates with Microsoft 365 through Outlook Add-ins, API, and Integrated Cloud Email Gateway to secure email content and attachments using 256-bit AES encryption. The solution offers automatic and sender-initiated encryption options based on configurable policies. Users can apply granular access controls to restrict recipient actions such as forwarding, printing, copying, and downloading. Messages can be revoked after sending, and access can be restricted by time and geolocation. Egress Protect includes data classification integration with Microsoft Purview Information Protection to automate encryption decisions. The product supports large file transfers that bypass standard email size limitations, with all files compressed and encrypted before transmission. Recipients can authenticate using multiple methods including Egress credentials, shared secrets, one-click access, biometrics, or Microsoft/Google IDs. Machine learning assesses recipient profiles to enable trusted recipients to access content without additional authentication steps. The platform provides audit reports for tracking message access and events. Administrators can configure deployment in cloud-based, hybrid, or on-premises environments. The solution includes malware scanning for large file transfers and messages sent through the web portal. Reporting capabilities include visibility into secure message usage, supply chain communications, adoption rates, and classification label usage. The product holds certifications including Commercial Product Assurance, FIPS 140-2, and ISO 27001.
Egress Protect FAQ
Common questions about Egress Protect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Egress Protect is End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365 developed by Egress. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Compliance, DLP.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership