OpenText Core Email Encryption Description

OpenText Core Email Encryption is a cloud-based email security solution that automatically encrypts outbound emails based on data loss prevention (DLP) policies. The solution scans all outbound emails in real time for sensitive information using content filters and applies encryption, quarantine, or blocking actions when messages match organizational DLP policies. The platform uses a Best Method of Delivery (BMOD) engine that automatically selects the most appropriate delivery method from S/MIME, TLS, or Secure Messaging Portal based on recipient capabilities. This ensures encrypted content reaches recipients regardless of their email platform without requiring special software on the recipient's side. Core Email Encryption includes DLP filters that detect sensitive data in email subjects, bodies, and attachments. The solution provides out-of-the-box policy templates for fast setup and allows customization of encryption rules based on content, keywords, and attachments. The Secure Compose portal enables external parties to initiate encrypted communications into the organization with user authentication and secure recipient options. Administrators receive graphical reporting dashboards that provide visibility into encryption triggers, delivery methods, and compliance activity. The solution is deployed through OpenText Secure Cloud and requires no special software installation for recipients. It supports mobile users through webmail clients and the secure messaging portal. The platform is licensed on a per-user subscription basis with monthly, annual, and multi-year options that include support and maintenance.